Skye residents warn of potential for ‘carnage’ if roads are not urgently repaired

There will be “carnage” if roads in Sleat on the Isle of Skye are not urgently repaired, the local community council has said.

The shocking state of roads in the south of the island has been laid bare after the community responded to a call for photographs.

Pictures of potholes, soft verges and dangerous sections of the road have been gathered together.

And they have now been passed to Highland Council in a bid to secure roads cash in 2025.

Residents say they are shocked there has been no “substantial road funding” over the past year, despite it being a tourist hotspot.

Residents say they are paying out thousands to fix their cars.

But they also have serious concerns about the safety of the roads.

‘There would be ‘carnage’ if a school minibus went off the road

They are pleading with Highland Council to come up with a plan before there is a serious accident.

Rob Ware, a Sleat resident and secretary of Sleat Community Council, said: “We asked the community to send us pictures of the state of the roads.

“In response, we received dozens of photos.

“It is not only the driving conditions but the damage the roads are causing to our cars.

“I went to Inverness to have my car serviced and had to wait overnight to get a cracked windscreen changed.

“I drove home to the island and that very same day my windscreen was broken once again by a chip that bounced up from the road.”

‘We need proper repairs to Sleat roads, not just patches’

He continued: “We have a great relationship with the local roads manager.

“But the concern is that while they will come and patch up the road, there has been no infrastructure funding to carry out proper repairs.

“I drove the Tarskavaig-Ord C1242 loop road on Sunday and, in places, it is downright dangerous.

“There is subsidence above a stream near Tarskavaig where the carriageway is falling.

“If a school bus skidded there would be carnage, dropping about 15ft into a gorge.

“Highland Council knows about it and put some sticks and warning tape up.

“That has long since blown away.

“It needs a proper barrier.”

‘We fear there will be an accident’

Mr Ware added: “We fear there will be an accident on these roads, and it will be due to the road surface.

“We know the council is struggling for cash.

“But while other popular tourist sites on Skye have had substantial funding, we have not.”

At its meeting, held in public last week, members of Sleat Community Council voted unanimously to write to Highland Council officials expressing major concerns at the rapidly deteriorating state of the public roads.

Andy Williamson, chairman of Sleat Community Council, said: “Our concerns relate to the network of single-track roads through our remote townships.

“They are relied on by residents and businesses every day, together with our schoolchildren and the many visitors who holiday here each year.”

Council told Sleat roads are now ‘dangerous’

In a letter to Highland Council, he writes: “It is impossible for us to detail all the locations and sections of roads that are rapidly deteriorating.

“There are simply too many.

“We are not in any position to prioritise one area over another, and in many instances, the roads are becoming very dangerous.”

Highland Council said it would reply to the community council’s email in due course.

A spokesperson added: “A proposed prioritised area roads capital programme for 2025/26 will be discussed by members of the Skye and Raasay Area Committee on February 17.

“The local allocations capital budget for 2025/26 remains to be established.

“It will be calculated from the council’s approved capital budget allocation.”

Mr Ware asked for any more photos to be sent to info@sleatcommunitycouncil.org.uk.

