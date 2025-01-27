Skye residents warn of potential for ‘carnage’ if roads are not urgently repaired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye residents warn of potential for ‘carnage’ if roads are not urgently repaired

Locals say it is "impossible to record" the huge number of road repairs needed at Sleat

By Louise Glen

There will be “carnage” if roads in Sleat on the Isle of Skye are not urgently repaired, the local community council has said.

The shocking state of roads in the south of the island has been laid bare after the community responded to a call for photographs.

Pictures of potholes, soft verges and dangerous sections of the road have been gathered together.

And they have now been passed to Highland Council in a bid to secure roads cash in 2025.

Residents say they are shocked there has been no “substantial road funding” over the past year, despite it being a tourist hotspot.

A patchy road, where little of the surface remains and there are sections of mud and loose stones.
Some stretches of road in Sleat on Skye are so patchy there is very little surface left.  Image: Rob Ware/ Sleat Community Council.

Residents say they are paying out thousands to fix their cars.

But they also have serious concerns about the safety of the roads.

‘There would be ‘carnage’ if a school minibus went off the road

They are pleading with Highland Council to come up with a plan before there is a serious accident.

Rob Ware, a Sleat resident and secretary of Sleat Community Council, said: “We asked the community to send us pictures of the state of the roads.

“In response, we received dozens of photos.

“It is not only the driving conditions but the damage the roads are causing to our cars.

“I went to Inverness to have my car serviced and had to wait overnight to get a cracked windscreen changed.

Skye residents at Sleat have been out taking photos of the potholes. Image: Rob Ware/ Sleat Community Council.

“I drove home to the island and that very same day my windscreen was broken once again by a chip that bounced up from the road.”

‘We need proper repairs to Sleat roads, not just patches’

He continued: “We have a great relationship with the local roads manager.

“But the concern is that while they will come and patch up the road, there has been no infrastructure funding to carry out proper repairs.

“I drove the Tarskavaig-Ord C1242 loop road on Sunday and, in places, it is downright dangerous.

A stream runs by the side of the road, leading to an island loch. The carriageway next to it is of loose stones.
There is subsidence above a stream near Tarskavaig where the carriageway is falling. Image: Rob Ware/ Sleat Community Council.

“There is subsidence above a stream near Tarskavaig where the carriageway is falling.

“If a school bus skidded there would be carnage, dropping about 15ft into a gorge.

“Highland Council knows about it and put some sticks and warning tape up.

“That has long since blown away.

“It needs a proper barrier.”

‘We fear there will be an accident’

Mr Ware added: “We fear there will be an accident on these roads, and it will be due to the road surface.

“We know the council is struggling for cash.

“But while other popular tourist sites on Skye have had substantial funding, we have not.”

At its meeting, held in public last week, members of Sleat Community Council voted unanimously to write to Highland Council officials expressing major concerns at the rapidly deteriorating state of the public roads.

The state of the roads at Sleat has been raised with Highland Council. Image: Rob Ware/Sleat Community Council.

Andy Williamson, chairman of Sleat Community Council, said: “Our concerns relate to the network of single-track roads through our remote townships.

“They are relied on by residents and businesses every day, together with our schoolchildren and the many visitors who holiday here each year.”

Council told Sleat roads are now ‘dangerous’

In a letter to Highland Council, he writes: “It is impossible for us to detail all the locations and sections of roads that are rapidly deteriorating.

“There are simply too many.

“We are not in any position to prioritise one area over another, and in many instances, the roads are becoming very dangerous.”

Highland Council said it would reply to the community council’s email in due course.

The road is covered in potholes, many filled with puddles of water.
One of the roads the school minibus travels on each week, Monday to Friday. Image: Rob Ware/Sleat Community Council.

A spokesperson added: “A proposed prioritised area roads capital programme for 2025/26 will be discussed by members of the Skye and Raasay Area Committee on February 17.

“The local allocations capital budget for 2025/26 remains to be established.

“It will be calculated from the council’s approved capital budget allocation.”

Mr Ware asked for any more photos to be sent to info@sleatcommunitycouncil.org.uk.

Conversation