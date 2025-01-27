Up Helly Aa: Meet this year’s Guizer Jarl who has been waiting nearly 40 years for this moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up Helly Aa: Meet this year’s Guizer Jarl who has been waiting nearly 40 years for this moment

Europe's biggest fire festival will take place in Lerwick on Tuesday night.

Guizer Jarl Calum Grains and Melanie Henderson.
This year's Guizer Jarl is Calum Grains, who is pictured next to his partner Melanie Henderson. Image: Dave Donaldson.
By Chris Cromar

Since 1987, Calum Grains from Whiteness in the west of Shetland has been involved in Up Helly Aa.

This year will be his most special, however, as he has been chosen to become the huge fire festival’s latest Guizer Jarl.

It is a monumental moment for Calum, who was first a part of his school’s squad almost four decades ago.

And he takes on the role three years after he was originally meant to do so – only to have the honour pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joining Calum, who is the chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, will be his 19-year-old daughter Colleen, son Ian, 16, his two brothers, four nieces and three nephews for.

Guizer Jarl Calum Grains on the sofa, his hand resting on his winged Jarl's helmet, joined by son Ian, daughter Colleen, partner Melanie Henderson and an impressive shield.
Guizer Jarl Calum Grains with his son Ian, daughter Colleen and partner Melanie Henderson. Image: Dave Donaldson.

Calum’s squad, known as the “Whiteness and Weisdale Squad” – comprising many locals from the surrounding areas and family members – will lead the festival as the Jarl Squad for the first time this year.

“The gang are fairly excited about it,” he said.

“It is a real one-off for them.

The burning dragon boat at Up Helly Aa 2024. Flames consume the masthead as the torches burn.
The Up Helly Aa festival has been taking place for more than 150 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The squad’s guizers have decades of shared history, with this year’s Jarl and his brothers participating in the 2011 squad, which was led by their cousin Guizer Jarl John Hunter, who portrayed Johan Sanderrevet of Valsgarde.

Calum has been a member of senior Jarl squads in 2009 – led by Stephen Mouat – and in 2016, when Mark Evans was Jarl.

In fact, he has actively participated in every festival he could attend, missing only “a few” while serving in the merchant navy after leaving school.

Up Helly Aa enthusiasm since childhood

His enthusiasm for Up Helly Aa began when he was a child – perhaps unsurprising given his family’s long involvement in the festival, which is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

He was elected to the Up Helly Aa committee in October 2008 – along with last year’s Jarl Richard Moar and his successor for 2026 Lyndon Nicolson – and was the event’s treasurer.

Hundreds of burning torches, raised aloft by participants in 2024's Up Helly Aa celebrations. Thousands more spectators look on.
This year’s Up Helly Aa takes place on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And although his tenure as Jarl will soon be over, he will still be involved in a role known as a “marshall” for the next 18 months.

His memories, meanwhile, will last a lifetime.

Calum said: “Since I’ve been part of this committee, I’ve really enjoyed myself and made some lifelong friends.

“I hope that even after I’m finished here, we will continue being friends.

“It is part of what makes Up Helly Aa special.”

Lerwick Harbour
In addition to being Guizer Jarl, Calum is the chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority. Image: Lerwick Port Authority.

Were combining his Jarl duties with his role at Lerwick Port Authority not enough, Calum is also involved in his family’s businesses, which include crofting.

An avid enthusiast of travelling, boats, music, football and cars, he also enjoys exploring closer to home by hiking Shetland’s hills and coastline.

After his stint as Guizer Jarl, Calum looks forward to dedicating more time to these hobbies.

The longship encircled by torches at Up Helly Aa 2024.
Thousands are expected to attend this year’s fire festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

His daughter Colleen, who will be standing alongside her father during the festival, said she is “so excited” about it.

Last year was the first in the event’s more than 150-year history that women were allowed to take part in the Jarl squad.

Daughter’s Jarl to support him ‘through the whole day’

“I’m so excited that I’m allowed to stand with him and support him through the whole day, instead of watching from the sidelines,” Colleen said.

Along with other family members, she has been involved in making the suits for the participants.

Her dad Calum promises they will be “quite unique”.

