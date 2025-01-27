Shetland firefighter and rugby player dies aged 23 as tributes paid to ‘peerie superstar’

Tributes have been paid to a Shetland firefighter and rugby player following her death aged 23.

Erin Quinn, who lived in Lerwick, has been described as “kind and courageous” by her team, the Valkyries.

She worked as a firefighter at Sumburgh Airport and served as an on-call firefighter at Lerwick Community Fire Station.

In a statement, Shetland Valkyries said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our kind, caring, and talented Valkyrie, Erin Quinn.

“Erin joined the club in 2022 and had previously played for Howe Harlequins.

“She quickly became a valued and treasured member of the Valkyries.

“Off the pitch, she was one of the funniest and most genuine lasses, always full of energy and up for nonsense.

“She found her passion working as a firefighter at Sumburgh Airport.

“However, she didn’t stop there: she also joined the Lerwick community fire station as an on-call firefighter.

“The club wishes to extend their condolences to Erin’s family, friends, colleagues, and past teammates.

“Here’s to you, Erin, our peerie superstar.”

Howe Harlequins and Perthshire Rugby Club have also paid tribute to Ms Quinn, whose death was announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Howe Harlequins said: “We are all deeply saddened to have received the terrible news that we have lost former Howe Harlequin Erin Quinn.

“Erin was a fantastic rugby player. She was small in size but courageous and determined on the pitch.

“She always had a positive attitude and an amazing work ethic at training and in games.

“More importantly, off the pitch, she was a great person and was kind, sincere, and had a fantastically dry sense of humour.

“We were happy to see her love of rugby continue to flourish at her new club Shetland after she moved there.

“It was a joy and a privilege to have known and played with her.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone at Howe, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends at this desperately sad time.”

Perthshire Rugby Club added: “Erin was a valued member of Perthshire Rugby Club before moving away for work commitments, and she will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.”