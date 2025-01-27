Young police dog injured in Highlands put down as force refused to pay for surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young police dog injured in Highlands put down as force refused to pay for surgery

Two-and-a-half-year-old Zara was put to sleep after her surgery to repair a broken pelvis was deemed too expensive.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A young police dog was put down after the force refused to pay for surgery on a broken pelvis.

PD Zara, a two-year-old German Shepherd, was injured after being hit by a car when she bolted after a rabbit during a walk with her handler in a Highland village two weeks before Christmas.

An investigation published by the Sunday Mail revealed senior officers deemed a £12,000 vet bill “too expensive” and she was later euthanised.

PD Zara became a licensed police dog in October 2023 and as a general patrol dog, helping to find missing people, searching for evidence and hunting for suspects who had fled crime scenes.

Police Scotland say the welfare of their dogs “is always the priority in any decision relating to medical care” and insist PD Zara “would have required lengthy rehabilitation and suffered prolonged pain with no guarantee of her ever achieving a normal life.”

However, it’s claimed that whilst she needed surgery, her prospects of returning to service were good.

But MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Douglas Ross, told the P&J police should answer “serious questions” as to why this decision was taken.

Put down police dog ‘would have been fine’

All police dogs are technically owned by Chief Constable Jo Farrell, who is ultimately responsible for their welfare.

They often go everywhere with their handler, with decisions on their care made by senior officials.

Police Scotland’s animals are not insured and payment for medical treatment comes from the overall policing budget.

One senior figure told the Sunday Mail: “These animals are like officers and should be treated that way, not like a piece of equipment to be put in the bin.

“The amount of money invested in training these dogs and paying for dog handlers has all just gone to waste as in this case as they’ve decided to put down the dog.

“It might seem like a lot of money.

“But when you put it into context with the help these animals provide, and the investments already made to get them to a standard where they can perform their jobs, it seems short-sighted.

“It’s just a damning indictment of the state of the force’s finances and a really sad situation.”

‘Money should have been found for Zara’s operation’

Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Ross believes police must be held accountable for the decision to put down Zara.

He told The P&J: “While sustained cuts from the SNP have left our police dangerously underfunded, the money should have been found for this operation.

“Police dogs play a hugely important role in the force’s work and it is tragic that Zara had to be put down.

“Serious questions need to be answered by Police Scotland as to why this decision was taken.

“It has understandably angered and upset many people.

“Despite the SNP imposing cuts to the police budget, there should be guarantees that if such a situation was to occur again, money would be found to save the dog.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Police Scotland: PD Zara had ‘no guarantee’ of ‘achieving a normal life’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 13 December the decision had to be taken to euthanise one of our police dogs, PD Zara.

“These decisions are never taken lightly and all options and possible outcomes considered in consultation with the vet, with the welfare of the dog at heart.

“Unfortunately PD Zara had sustained multiple serious injuries following an accident, and further complications were discovered during her treatment.

“She would have required lengthy rehabilitation and suffered prolonged pain with no guarantee of her ever achieving a normal life.

“Police Scotland fund all care and vet bills and all of our dogs are an important part of our policing community, and any loss is felt deeply by their colleagues, our officers and staff.”

Conversation