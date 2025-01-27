Young police dog injured in Highlands put down as force refused to pay for surgery

A young police dog was put down after the force refused to pay for surgery on a broken pelvis.

PD Zara, a two-year-old German Shepherd, was injured after being hit by a car when she bolted after a rabbit during a walk with her handler in a Highland village two weeks before Christmas.

An investigation published by the Sunday Mail revealed senior officers deemed a £12,000 vet bill “too expensive” and she was later euthanised.

PD Zara became a licensed police dog in October 2023 and as a general patrol dog, helping to find missing people, searching for evidence and hunting for suspects who had fled crime scenes.

Police Scotland say the welfare of their dogs “is always the priority in any decision relating to medical care” and insist PD Zara “would have required lengthy rehabilitation and suffered prolonged pain with no guarantee of her ever achieving a normal life.”

However, it’s claimed that whilst she needed surgery, her prospects of returning to service were good.

But MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Douglas Ross, told the P&J police should answer “serious questions” as to why this decision was taken.

Put down police dog ‘would have been fine’

All police dogs are technically owned by Chief Constable Jo Farrell, who is ultimately responsible for their welfare.

They often go everywhere with their handler, with decisions on their care made by senior officials.

Police Scotland’s animals are not insured and payment for medical treatment comes from the overall policing budget.

One senior figure told the Sunday Mail: “These animals are like officers and should be treated that way, not like a piece of equipment to be put in the bin.

“The amount of money invested in training these dogs and paying for dog handlers has all just gone to waste as in this case as they’ve decided to put down the dog.

“It might seem like a lot of money.

“But when you put it into context with the help these animals provide, and the investments already made to get them to a standard where they can perform their jobs, it seems short-sighted.

“It’s just a damning indictment of the state of the force’s finances and a really sad situation.”

‘Money should have been found for Zara’s operation’

Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Ross believes police must be held accountable for the decision to put down Zara.

He told The P&J: “While sustained cuts from the SNP have left our police dangerously underfunded, the money should have been found for this operation.

“Police dogs play a hugely important role in the force’s work and it is tragic that Zara had to be put down.

“Serious questions need to be answered by Police Scotland as to why this decision was taken.

“It has understandably angered and upset many people.

“Despite the SNP imposing cuts to the police budget, there should be guarantees that if such a situation was to occur again, money would be found to save the dog.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Police Scotland: PD Zara had ‘no guarantee’ of ‘achieving a normal life’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 13 December the decision had to be taken to euthanise one of our police dogs, PD Zara.

“These decisions are never taken lightly and all options and possible outcomes considered in consultation with the vet, with the welfare of the dog at heart.

“Unfortunately PD Zara had sustained multiple serious injuries following an accident, and further complications were discovered during her treatment.

“She would have required lengthy rehabilitation and suffered prolonged pain with no guarantee of her ever achieving a normal life.

“Police Scotland fund all care and vet bills and all of our dogs are an important part of our policing community, and any loss is felt deeply by their colleagues, our officers and staff.”