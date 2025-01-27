Gallery: Paintings of Up Helly Aa squads and festivals of years gone by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Paintings of Up Helly Aa squads and festivals of years gone by

This year's event takes place tomorrow.

Holmes family.
Preparations underway for Up Helly Aa. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar & Heather Fowlie

As Up Helly Aa fast approaches, the finishing touches are being made to the Viking galley that will be paraded for the first time tomorrow.

Today, The Press and Journal got a sneak preview of the boat, which will be burned at the end of tomorrow night’s procession in Lerwick.

However, it remains a top secret what this year’s will look like, which will be led by Guizer Jarl Calum Grains, who has been involved in the fire festival since 1987.

Calum’s squad, known as the “Whiteness and Weisdale Squad” – which includes his daughter Colleen, son Ian and other family members – will lead the festival as the Jarl Squad for the first time this year.

Since October, Up Helly Aa’s committee and numerous volunteers have been working to get the galley ready for the big day and it will leave the shed for the first time ahead of the procession on Tuesday evening.

Here are pictures from the Up Helly Aa Exhibition in Lerwick – where the showpiece is being finished off – of stunning paintings of squads and of the event from years gone by.

Our photographer Kath Flannery captured the best images.

 

Up Helly Aa Galley Shed.
Preparations underway for Up Helly Aa at the Galley Shed where the boat is being built.
Ryan Leith.
2027 Guiser Jarl Ryan Leith at the gallery.
Up Helly Aa notice.
One of the items at the exhibition of pictures on display.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Another artwork on display.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
A fascinating exhibit.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
The exhibition shows artwork for Up Helly Aa.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Many talented works on display.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Stunning paintings of squads.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Works of the event from years gone by.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Some of the artwork is very detailed.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
2007’s edition.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
A wonderfully creative collection.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Our photographer Kath enjoyed seeing the variety of artworks.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
The creators worked in so much intricate detail.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
A fantastic way to showcase the tradition.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Inspiration from the islands’ Viking history.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Lerwick is a very beautiful place steeped in history.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
The fire festival happens every year.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
A scene from 1978.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Each festival involves a torchlit procession by squads of costumed guizers.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
Each year a replica of a Viking longship is built for Up Helly Aa.
Up Helly Aa Galley painting.
The burning of the boat!
Up Helly Aa programmes.
Up Helly Aa programes in a shop window.
Up Helly Aa programmes.
More Up Helly Aa program’s in a shop window.

Conversation