Police hunt thieves who targeted cemetery near Fort William

Thieves have targeted a cemetery to the south of Fort William making off with a haul worth thousands of pounds.

Police have asked for the public’s help to track down those responsible for the ‘high-value’ raid, which took place overnight between Friday December 13 and Thursday January 23.

The thieves entered Na Birlinn Cemetery around eight miles south of Fort William and targeted tools and machinery, stripping parts from a digger there.

Tools and work equipment worth about £2,500 were stolen from the digger, which had been parked within the cemetery grounds.

Lights were also removed from the digger, causing damage to the vehicle.

Constable Joan MacIver hopes dash cam footage may help police track down the thieves.

She said: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and we urge anyone with information to contact us.

“If you noticed anything unusual in the area, including any suspicious vehicles, please let us know.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area during this time to check any dashcam footage as it could provide valuable information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0675 of 24 January 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

