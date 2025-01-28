Police hunt thieves who targeted cemetery near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Police hunt thieves who targeted cemetery near Fort William

Officers appeal for help to track down those responsible for 'high value' thefts

By Ross Hempseed
The sign at Na-Birlinn cemetery near Fort William. The smaller green sign below shows it is also a Commonwealth War Graves site.
Na-Birlinn cemetery has been targeted by thieves. Image: DC Thomson

Thieves have targeted a cemetery to the south of Fort William making off with a haul worth thousands of pounds.

Police have asked for the public’s help to track down those responsible for the ‘high-value’ raid, which took place overnight between Friday December 13 and Thursday January 23.

The thieves entered Na Birlinn Cemetery around eight miles south of Fort William and targeted tools and machinery, stripping parts from a digger there.

Tools and work equipment worth about £2,500 were stolen from the digger, which had been parked within the cemetery grounds.

Lights were also removed from the digger, causing damage to the vehicle.

Rows of gravestones at Na Birlinn Cemetery, near Fort William.
Na-Birlinn cemetery was targeted by thieves. Image: Google Maps.

Constable Joan MacIver hopes dash cam footage may help police track down the thieves.

She said: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and we urge anyone with information to contact us.

“If you noticed anything unusual in the area, including any suspicious vehicles, please let us know.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area during this time to check any dashcam footage as it could provide valuable information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0675 of 24 January 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

