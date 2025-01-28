Up Helly Aa brings ‘end of winter’ for Shetland couple who have not missed fire festival in 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa brings ‘end of winter’ for Shetland couple who have not missed fire festival in 60 years

71-year-old John and Rhoda Watt have been involved in Up Helly Aa since they were youngsters.

By Chris Cromar
Rhoda and John Watt.
Rhoda and John Watt from Lerwick are looking for to tonight's procession. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s the end of winter, we can look forward” was the message from one Shetlander who has been enjoying Up Helly Aa for 60 years.

71-year-old Rhoda Watt, who was brought up in Yell – part of Shetland’s North Isles – made the comments as the famous fire festival gets ready for tonight’s celebrations.

This year’s Viking galley, which will be burned in Lerwick later on, was revealed to the public for the first time this morning.

Up Helly Aa 2025.
This year’s Viking galley was revealed this morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sounds of Vikings could be heard throughout the town’s streets as the Jarl Squad marched through the streets, which will culminate in the famous procession at 7.30pm.

The junior Jarl Squad and pipe band were also involved.

The Viking roar from the participants and “Scotland the Brave” being played on the pipes brought together Shetland’s unique Norse and Scottish cultures.

Up Helly Aa 2025.
Excitement is building for tonight’s finale. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Enthusiastically watching and cheering outside their home on King Harald Street – the street where the boat will be burned – was Rhoda and her 71-year-old husband John, who is a native of Lerwick.

Other than Rhoda’s brief spell away for university,  the pair have lived in Shetland all of their lives.

Being avid fans of he fire festival the couple have plenty of stories to tell about Up Helly Aa from years gone by.

Rhoda Watt.
Rhoda Watt’s first experience of Up Helly Aa was when she moved to Lerwick for secondary school. Image: DC Thomson.

Although other islands have their own version of the event, including Yell, there are none more famous that Lerwick’s, in which people travel from all across the world to witness.

As a child growing up on Yell, Rhoda never went to her home island’s one, held at Cullivoe. She first witnessed it when she started secondary school in the island capital.

She describes seeing it for the first time as “breathtaking”.

John Watt.
John Watt was involved in Up Helly Aa squads for nearly 40 years. Image: DC Thomson.

John first got actively involved in Up Helly Aa at the age of around 13 or 14, when he became a fiddlebox carrier, whose role it is to help round up Jarl Squad members and lead them to the next hall for the private parties, of which there will be 11 this year.

“That was quite an experience for a young boy for the first time,” he reminisces, adding: “It was a sense of community with the squad, everybody was very close and when you’re making things everybody joined in and helped.”

Up Helly Aa 2025.
This morning’s procession brought much noise to Lerwick’s normally quiet streets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Things have gone “full circle” for the Watts, as their 14-year-old grandson Frankie – who was part of the junior Jarl Squad last year – is a fiddlebox carrier for this year’s festival.

Involved in squads until he was 50, John has many memories of the acts, which he said can be “funny” and “intriguing”, that squads do to keep hall guests entertained.

“And then there’s some that just sing,” his wife pipes in.

And it is singing that John remembers, as he and his squad had a shock to their routine when they put on hats to compliment their outfits.

‘The dancing went to pot’

“When we were practicing, we had this dance to the music, so we followed these steps and unbeknown to us on Up Helly Aa night, when you got your head on, you couldn’t hear the music, so the dancing went to pot.”

Rhoda, who was involved in hosting hall parties at NorthLink’s Lerwick Ferry Terminal for “about 10 years” – where the whole Monday night before Up Helly Aa involved making sandwiches and soup – said she is “not telling some of them”.

However, she remembers a funny story about John, saying: “I remember one year he was out and he had tights on and I remember when he came home, he said, ‘I am never again wearing a pair of tights, they’re not for men’.”

Up Helly Aa 2025.
This year’s Up Helly Aa squad alongside the galley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In the past, Rhoda’s brother would come down from Yell and he and her husband would not return home until about 8am or 9am the next morning, where they would eat a full breakfast to try and recover from the party.

For this year’s event, being led by Guizer Jarl Calum Grains, they will be watching it from the comfort of the upstairs of their home, where they will have one of the best views of it in Lerwick.

Oh, and they will also be answering the door to tourists asking to use their bathroom.

Conversation