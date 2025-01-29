Highlands & Islands Gallery: Up Helly Aa lit up by burning of Viking galley The annual event took place in Lerwick yesterday 28 January Up Helly Aa lights up the night! Celebrating tradition and Viking spirit on Tuesday 28th January 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Chris Cromar & Katherine Ferries January 29 2025, 11:44 am January 29 2025, 11:44 am Share Gallery: Up Helly Aa lit up by burning of Viking galley Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6681590/up-helly-aa-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment 2025’s Up Helly Aa celebrations have concluded with the legendary burning of the Viking galley, which saw thousands witnessing it. The most iconic part of the annual festival, which has been happening for over 150 years, saw 864 torches being thrown on to the specially made boat to set it on fire. Despite taking months to build, it is seen as a highlight for those involved in Up Helly Aa, locals and tourists alike. Thousands of people turned out to see the Guizer Jarl Calum Grains lead his squad, along with 46 other squads, along the route. Before the procession began at 7.30pm, Lerwick’s street lights were turned off, which saw the route go into darkness before 981 guizers lit up the dark northern sky. Here are the stunning photos from yesterday’s spectacular event on January 28th, attracting visitors from as far as Canada to witness the magic! Our photographer Kath Flannery captured the best pictures from Up Helly Aa. These kids are ready for battle! Crowds gathered to cheer on the procession. The Up Helly Aa morning procession through the town and down to the harbour for the official squad photo. The Up Helly Aa morning procession through the town and down to the harbour for the official squad photo. The Up Helly Aa morning procession takes over the town, ending at the harbour for the iconic squad photo. Fire, tradition, and community at its finest! From the town to the harbour, the Up Helly Aa procession sets the stage for the official squad photo—where tradition meets celebration! The streets come alive with fire and pride as the Up Helly Aa procession makes its way to the harbour for the perfect squad photo! Cheers to that! Official squad photo! A wonderful shot by Kath of the Vikings on their long boat. Up Helly Aa evening procession. A sea of flames lighting up the Shetland night! The glow of history, the roar of Vikings—Up Helly Aa in all its glory! The night burns bright with Viking pride! The streets come alive with fire and festivity! The glow of history, the roar of Vikings—Up Helly Aa in all its glory! A spectacular display of light and heritage! An unforgettable night of flames and festivity! Dressed for the occasion Up Helly Aa in style! Vikings for the night, legends forever! Little Vikings, mighty flames! Fantastic shots from our photographer Kath Flannery of the Fire Festival. Fire carried through the streets of Lerwick. The torches were taken to the boat for burning. The night was filled with orange light from the fire. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year. Squads in fancy dress line the streets as the Viking heritage of Shetland burns strong. The Jarl Squad set light to the galley. The boat after all of the torches have been thrown onto the gallery!
Conversation