Gallery: Up Helly Aa lit up by burning of Viking galley

2025’s Up Helly Aa celebrations have concluded with the legendary burning of the Viking galley, which saw thousands witnessing it.

The most iconic part of the annual festival, which has been happening for over 150 years, saw 864 torches being thrown on to the specially made boat to set it on fire.

Despite taking months to build, it is seen as a highlight for those involved in Up Helly Aa, locals and tourists alike.

Thousands of people turned out to see the Guizer Jarl Calum Grains lead his squad, along with 46 other squads, along the route.

Before the procession began at 7.30pm, Lerwick’s street lights were turned off, which saw the route go into darkness before 981 guizers lit up the dark northern sky.

Here are the stunning photos from yesterday’s spectacular event on January 28th, attracting visitors from as far as Canada to witness the magic!

Our photographer Kath Flannery captured the best pictures from Up Helly Aa.

