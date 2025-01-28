Up Helly Aa: We travelled 3,000 miles from Canada for Shetland’s famous fire festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: We travelled 3,000 miles from Canada for Shetland’s famous fire festival

People from around the world descend on the island for the celebration.

By Chris Cromar
Derrick Hankel and Micheline Lajoie.
Derrick Hankel and Micheline Lajoie have travelled over 3,000 miles for Up Helly Aa. Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands of visitors from all over the world are descending on Shetland to be part of this year’s Up Helly Aa festival.

Tourists have been arriving on planes at Sumburgh Airport and NorthLink Ferries for the fire festival – the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Some people have travelled from as far as Canada to see it for themselves.

Celebrating Shetland’s Viking heritage and Norse roots, Up Helly Aa will take place in Lerwick tonight, culminating in the burning of a galley that has been specially built to be set alight.

Guizer Jarl Calum Grains, Colleen, Ian and Melanie Henderson.
Calum Grains is this year’s Guizer Jarl. Image: Dave Donaldson.

This year’s procession will be led by Guizer Jarl Calum Grains, whose day job is chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority.

He will be joined by family members on the day, including daughter Colleen, son Ian, his two brothers, four nieces and three nephews.

A much-anticipated event in the islands’ calendar, people from all corners of the world flock to the Northern Isles to witness it for themselves.

Derrick Hankel and Micheline Lajoie.
Derrick Hankel and Micheline Lajoie have travelled from Canada to see Up Helly Aa. Image: DC Thomson.

Retired Canadian couple Derrick Hankel, 65, and 64-year-old Micheline Lajoie travelled more than 3,000 miles from their home in Ontario to the Northern Isles for the extravaganza.

Micheline first heard about Up Helly Aa in 2018 and wanted to go in 2021, however, it was postponed that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are part of a tour group and got to Shetland after visiting Ireland – where they will return to for a wedding before flying back to Canada – and spent four nights in Edinburgh.

Up Helly Aa 2024.
Up Helly Aa is attended by thousands of people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It is their first time in the archipelago and Scotland as a whole, and Derrick said “seeing the scenery and the land is very, very exciting”, adding: “Shetland and the landscapes are just amazing. It’s striking that there are no trees here.”

Furthest north they have ever been too, the 65-year-old admits he was a “little terrified” about the thought of having to get a ferry in the stormy North Sea during winter, but to his surprise it was “pretty smooth”.

‘Overwhelming, but in an exciting sort of way’

Having travelled such a long way to see Up Helly Aa, they are very excited about tomorrow night’s spectacle.

“It’s definitely going to be a visual spectacle, the cacophony of horns and everything else is going to make it overwhelming, but in an exciting sort of way, Derrick told The P&J.

Susanne, Petra and Andreas.
Petra and Andreas are attending the festival for the second time from Germany, while Susanne (left) will be going for the first time. Image: DC Thomson.

From closer to Shetland, but still a fair distance, is German couple Petra and Andreas from Hamburg.

They first came to the event in 2019, as Petra explains: “Six years ago I had my 59th birthday and my husband looked at the 59th latitude (where Sumburgh is located) and he said, ‘we fly to Up Helly Aa’.”

Couple ‘absolutely loved’ Up Helly Aa in 2019

Despite family and friends calling the pair “crazy” for wanting to go to Shetland due to it being “cold” and “far away”, they absolutely “loved it”.

So much so that this year they have brought two of their friends along to experience Up Helly Aa with them.

Walking through Lerwick town centre’s Commercial Street was a family who had gathered from various parts of the UK, including Glasgow, Peebles and Clitheroe, to celebrate a birthday.

Peter Holmes and family.
Peter Holmes (third from left) and his wife Jane, along with their family, are looking forward to Up Helly Aa. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Peter Holmes from the Borders, who turns 82 tomorrow, has “always wanted to come” to Up Helly Aa, with it being on his bucket list.

Simon Holmes who travelled from Lancashire to be with his family for the special occasion said he is looking forward to “soaking up the atmosphere and seeing it”.

Ryan Leith.
Ryan Leith will be Guiser Jarl in 2027. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Ryan Leith, who will be Guiser Jarl in 2027, told The P&J that visitor numbers to the event have “increased tenfold” in the last few years, which he described as being “great to see”.

“They come from all over, America and Australia, and I’ve spoken to people from the Far East and Asia. They all come, it’s just amazing now,” the future Jarl said.

