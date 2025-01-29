Images reveal scale of destruction as council wipes out scores of Peterculter trees along Deeside Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images reveal scale of destruction as council wipes out scores of Peterculter trees along Deeside Way

The work began last May, when trees were deemed unsafe. It is now thought to be nearing completion.

By Ben Hendry
A major operation to remove trees has taken place at Peterculter.
A major operation to remove trees has taken place at Peterculter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For eight months, a stretch of the popular Deeside Way riverside path has been sealed off at Peterculter as “dangerous” trees are removed.

The section of the former railway line was first ruled off limits last May, just days before hundreds were due to traverse it for a fundraising walk.

Council bosses said this was due to hazardous trees along the banks in the Aberdeen suburb, with the work brought forward after one was toppled in high winds.

The activity has been taking place along The Deeside Way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The operation has taken place yards from the banks of the Dee, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They said safety “was the priority”.

At the time, it was thought that the 0.7-mile stretch from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station would be closed for six months, along with Lovers Walk down by the water.

But the project has gone on longer than first thought, with scores of trees needing to be chopped down.

Images reveal loss of Peterculter trees

Our drone photographs show the scale of the operation:

A bird’s eye view. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Our images show the barren land after dozens of Peterculter trees were chopped down.
Our images show the barren land after dozens of Peterculter trees were chopped down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A wider view of the Peterculter trees clearance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When will closed section reopen?

The trees, which are on part of the National Cycle Network, will be replaced by a native shrub species to hold the bank together.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment on when the paths may reopen.

Locals are hopeful that this could be within days.

Fallen trunks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
These fences could soon be removed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Culter Community Council posted on Facebook on Tuesday night that “clearing away of the last of the wood is complete”.

They added: “The Deeside Way is being cleaned at present, and the barriers will be removed shortly.

“Deeside Way should be open next week, and just possibly by this coming weekend.”

Read more:

Developers make fresh bid for Countesswells battery storage site as refusal was ‘unwarranted in time of climate crisis’

‘Intrusive and overbearing’ Cults home plans approved after months-long battle with neighbours

Peterculter mum and daughter yoga instructor duo went from Foodstory classes to hosting retreats abroad

Conversation