Images reveal scale of destruction as council wipes out scores of Peterculter trees along Deeside Way

For eight months, a stretch of the popular Deeside Way riverside path has been sealed off at Peterculter as “dangerous” trees are removed.

The section of the former railway line was first ruled off limits last May, just days before hundreds were due to traverse it for a fundraising walk.

Council bosses said this was due to hazardous trees along the banks in the Aberdeen suburb, with the work brought forward after one was toppled in high winds.

They said safety “was the priority”.

At the time, it was thought that the 0.7-mile stretch from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station would be closed for six months, along with Lovers Walk down by the water.

But the project has gone on longer than first thought, with scores of trees needing to be chopped down.

Images reveal loss of Peterculter trees

Our drone photographs show the scale of the operation:

When will closed section reopen?

The trees, which are on part of the National Cycle Network, will be replaced by a native shrub species to hold the bank together.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment on when the paths may reopen.

Locals are hopeful that this could be within days.

Culter Community Council posted on Facebook on Tuesday night that “clearing away of the last of the wood is complete”.

They added: “The Deeside Way is being cleaned at present, and the barriers will be removed shortly.

“Deeside Way should be open next week, and just possibly by this coming weekend.”

