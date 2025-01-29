DJ who grew up on Eigg dies aged 22 as family pay tribute to ‘legend of a girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

DJ who grew up on Eigg dies aged 22 as family pay tribute to ‘legend of a girl’

Niamh Jobson's family confirmed she sadly passed away in Hong Kong.

By Louise Glen
DJ Niamh Jobson who grew up on Eigg has died.
Niamh Jobson has sadly died. Image: Instagram.

A Scottish DJ who grew up on Eigg has died in Hong Kong, aged just 22, her family has confirmed.

Loved ones of Niamh Jobson, who lived in Glasgow, have spoken of their “insurmountable pain” at her death.

There have also be tributes from some of the biggest acts in Scottish traditional music who will mourn her loss.

Johnny Lynch, who performs as The Pictish Trail and lives on Eigg, dubbed her a “techno-viking”.

Niamh died on January 17, near to where she was born in Hong Kong.

The Glasgow Sub Club DJ grew up on the Isle of Eigg and is remembered fondly by islanders.

In a post on Niamh’s Instagram page, her family wrote: “It is with the most insurmountable pain that we take this time and space to inform you all that our hugely gifted, talented, intuitive, wise, fiercely clever, funny, sparkly, stunningly beautiful legend of a girl, Niamh Jobson, died on Friday January 17 2025, in Hong Kong, a few short miles from where she was born.”

‘Join us in celebrating our much-loved Queen’

DJ Niamh Jobson who grew up on Eigg has died.
DJ Niamh Jobson grew up on Eigg. Image: Instagram.

On her birthday, last week her family wrote: “Please, wherever you are in the world, whatever you are doing, join us in celebrating our much-loved Queen today.

“We will be in touch in the coming weeks to inform you of further arrangements. Thank you and much love to you all. Rest in Glory, our Queenie.

“We love you with all our might. Mumma, Dad, Finn & Betsy-Mae.”

After moving from Eigg to Glasgow, Niamh began producing and creating music.

She played on radio, including local station Radio Buena Vida, and had a “dub series” show with fellow DJ Kairogen.

Niamh’s cause of death has not been confirmed by her family.

In a post on Facebook, Nan Fee Music, who knew Niamh growing up, said: “We lost our beloved wee pal Niamh Jobson two weeks ago.

“Niamh was a shining light.

“Her heart was full of goodness and kindness and love. She shared it so generously with everyone she met.”

Already there have been almost 2,000 views of a song Nan Fee has sung in tribute to Niamh – a cover of Beyonce’s hit Halo – as part of her ongoing Song a Week project.

Nan Fee adds: “She pursued her dreams fearlessly and was making amazing tracks in the dance music world as an emerging techno DJ. Her star was rising. We are so heartbroken.

“Niamh was full of craic, with a razor-sharp wit. She was fiercely intelligent and brilliant.

“She was an incredible daughter and the most amazing sister to Finn and Betsy-Mae—I have never seen sibling love like it. My heart goes out to her amazing family.”

‘A beautiful human inside and out’

She continued: “When I first stayed on Eigg for an extended time, I set up a wee kids’ club—Mini Eiggs.

“Niamh must have been around 13 or 14, an age when the last thing you want to do with your school holidays is help out at a kids’ club.

“But she was there for every single session. She was so amazing with the wee kids and so kind, helpful and caring. A true angel.”

There were many more tributes on social media, including a number from top Scots musical acts.

Niteworks, who hail from Skye, posted on Instagram: “A beautiful human inside and out, we’re so sad to read this.

“The many memories of the fantastic trips we had to Eigg and the times we shared with your family on the island will be long cherished.

“Jonny, Jackie, Finn and Betsy-Mae, sending you all our love.”

The Pictish Trail also posted on Instagram, writing: “Niamh, you beaut, you will always be the coolest and most brave techno-viking.

“Miss you, pal. Sending infinite love and strength to you and all your family.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation