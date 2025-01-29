DJ who grew up on Eigg dies aged 22 as family pay tribute to ‘legend of a girl’

A Scottish DJ who grew up on Eigg has died in Hong Kong, aged just 22, her family has confirmed.

Loved ones of Niamh Jobson, who lived in Glasgow, have spoken of their “insurmountable pain” at her death.

There have also be tributes from some of the biggest acts in Scottish traditional music who will mourn her loss.

Johnny Lynch, who performs as The Pictish Trail and lives on Eigg, dubbed her a “techno-viking”.

Niamh died on January 17, near to where she was born in Hong Kong.

The Glasgow Sub Club DJ grew up on the Isle of Eigg and is remembered fondly by islanders.

In a post on Niamh’s Instagram page, her family wrote: “It is with the most insurmountable pain that we take this time and space to inform you all that our hugely gifted, talented, intuitive, wise, fiercely clever, funny, sparkly, stunningly beautiful legend of a girl, Niamh Jobson, died on Friday January 17 2025, in Hong Kong, a few short miles from where she was born.”

‘Join us in celebrating our much-loved Queen’

On her birthday, last week her family wrote: “Please, wherever you are in the world, whatever you are doing, join us in celebrating our much-loved Queen today.

“We will be in touch in the coming weeks to inform you of further arrangements. Thank you and much love to you all. Rest in Glory, our Queenie.

“We love you with all our might. Mumma, Dad, Finn & Betsy-Mae.”

After moving from Eigg to Glasgow, Niamh began producing and creating music.

She played on radio, including local station Radio Buena Vida, and had a “dub series” show with fellow DJ Kairogen.

Niamh’s cause of death has not been confirmed by her family.

In a post on Facebook, Nan Fee Music, who knew Niamh growing up, said: “We lost our beloved wee pal Niamh Jobson two weeks ago.

“Niamh was a shining light.

“Her heart was full of goodness and kindness and love. She shared it so generously with everyone she met.”

Already there have been almost 2,000 views of a song Nan Fee has sung in tribute to Niamh – a cover of Beyonce’s hit Halo – as part of her ongoing Song a Week project.

Nan Fee adds: “She pursued her dreams fearlessly and was making amazing tracks in the dance music world as an emerging techno DJ. Her star was rising. We are so heartbroken.

“Niamh was full of craic, with a razor-sharp wit. She was fiercely intelligent and brilliant.

“She was an incredible daughter and the most amazing sister to Finn and Betsy-Mae—I have never seen sibling love like it. My heart goes out to her amazing family.”

‘A beautiful human inside and out’

She continued: “When I first stayed on Eigg for an extended time, I set up a wee kids’ club—Mini Eiggs.

“Niamh must have been around 13 or 14, an age when the last thing you want to do with your school holidays is help out at a kids’ club.

“But she was there for every single session. She was so amazing with the wee kids and so kind, helpful and caring. A true angel.”

There were many more tributes on social media, including a number from top Scots musical acts.

Niteworks, who hail from Skye, posted on Instagram: “A beautiful human inside and out, we’re so sad to read this.

“The many memories of the fantastic trips we had to Eigg and the times we shared with your family on the island will be long cherished.

“Jonny, Jackie, Finn and Betsy-Mae, sending you all our love.”

The Pictish Trail also posted on Instagram, writing: “Niamh, you beaut, you will always be the coolest and most brave techno-viking.

“Miss you, pal. Sending infinite love and strength to you and all your family.”

