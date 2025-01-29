Police intercept £600K of cannabis in Highlands traffic stop drugs bust

Two men have been charged after £600,000 worth of cannabis was recovered during a traffic stop in the Highlands.

Police intercepted a vehicle near Mount High, Balblair, near to the Black Isle, at 9am on Tuesday.

Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered a large amount of cannabis with a significant street value.

Two men, aged 29 and 33, from Hamilton, have been arrested and charged following the recovery.

They appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today in private on a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Ross-shire.

Ryan Gaffney, aged 29 and 33-year-old Sean Gaffney made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail by Sheriff Gary Aitken.

DS Brian Geddes said: “This recovery sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities.

“Our officers are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances, preventing them from being circulated in our local areas and addressing the concerns of local people.”