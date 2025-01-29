Up Helly Aa: Partygoers stagger through Lerwick after night of celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: Partygoers stagger through Lerwick after night of celebrations

Revellers spoke to the Press and Journal as they made their way home from the halls.

By Chris Cromar
Up Helly Aa revellers.
Partying was still going on this morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The flames on the charred Up Helly Aa galley may have been reduced to a flicker late last night but there was no sign of the party in Lerwick fizzling out until this morning.

Revellers, many still in their fancy dress outfits, staggered home after enjoying partying into the early hours after the festival.

After the spectacular colours of the night before and the fire that warmed up the cold January night, the all-night party animals walked through the unseasonably mild streets this morning.

Up Helly Aa 2025 revellers.
People were still partying on this morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Many of the festival-goers were coming back from various “halls” across Lerwick, in which people are “invited” to.

Squads reveal their thoughts on the festival halls

In total, there were 11 of halls held across the Shetland capital, including at Lerwick Town Hall, the ferry terminal and the Royal British Legion.

47 squads, including the Guiser Jarl’s, entertained guests throughout the night with different dance routines and performances after the Viking galley was burnt to smithereens.

Up Helly Aa 2025 revellers.
These Shetlanders love their Tennent’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Heading home from Lerwick town centre were some members of the “If Italians did Tennent’s” squad, with one drinking a bottle of beer.

“It’s a great name and drinking squad,” David Nicolson gleefully said.

Buses taxied “squads” between the different venues until early this morning as the excitement went on through the night.

Lawson Bisset.
Lawson Bisset was a squad member. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Goodness Gracious wir Sax AFord’s On Fire” participant Lawson Bisset described the night as being “absolutely amazing”.

“It’s been one of the really good years,” he told The Press and Journal.

Ryan Sutherland.
Ryan Sutherland enjoying his early morning lager. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Cheers for all-night revellers

Drinking a Tennent’s Lager while walking home was Ryan Sutherland, a participant of “Kylie Evolution”, who was dressed up as a darts player.

Feeling “good” despite the shenanigans of the night gone by, he joked: “It was alright, I think we got one cheer.”

He admitted he was tired though, saying he was “flat out like a duke’s fit”.

Emma Coutts and Magda Grant.
Emma Coutts and Magda Grant were among the revellers walking home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Wandering through the streets were friends Emma Coutts and Magda Grant, the latter of which was part of “Frozen Bear Erse”.

Emma attended one of the official parties at Bowls Hall in Clickimin.

She said: “It went really well, the squads were really good”.

An avid dancer, she said her favourite part of the night was all the dancing involved.

Bobby Cumming.
Despite being ready for bed, Bobby Cumming was still in good spirits this morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Despite plans to “go to bed” due to it being “time to sleep”, “Surfin’ L.P.A” squad member Bobby Cumming said Up Helly Aa “felt different” this year.

“It felt like every hall was up for it. Sometimes there’s a lull in the night, but this year it was flat out at every hall.”

Up Helly Aa: ‘Just quality’

Also walking in the town centre were twins Harry and Jack Simpson, their father John and friend Isaac Young.

Jack Simpson, Isaac Young, Harry Simpson and John Simpson.
It was a happy morning for this group in Lerwick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was excellent,” Harry declared, adding: “It’s the same as every year, it’s just quality.”

Despite the Viking galley being burnt to the ground, the spirit of excited revellers was still alive and kicking.

Thank goodness today is a public holiday in the town.

Conversation