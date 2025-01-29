Up Helly Aa: Partygoers stagger through Lerwick after night of celebrations

The flames on the charred Up Helly Aa galley may have been reduced to a flicker late last night but there was no sign of the party in Lerwick fizzling out until this morning.

Revellers, many still in their fancy dress outfits, staggered home after enjoying partying into the early hours after the festival.

After the spectacular colours of the night before and the fire that warmed up the cold January night, the all-night party animals walked through the unseasonably mild streets this morning.

Many of the festival-goers were coming back from various “halls” across Lerwick, in which people are “invited” to.

Squads reveal their thoughts on the festival halls

In total, there were 11 of halls held across the Shetland capital, including at Lerwick Town Hall, the ferry terminal and the Royal British Legion.

47 squads, including the Guiser Jarl’s, entertained guests throughout the night with different dance routines and performances after the Viking galley was burnt to smithereens.

Heading home from Lerwick town centre were some members of the “If Italians did Tennent’s” squad, with one drinking a bottle of beer.

“It’s a great name and drinking squad,” David Nicolson gleefully said.

Buses taxied “squads” between the different venues until early this morning as the excitement went on through the night.

“Goodness Gracious wir Sax AFord’s On Fire” participant Lawson Bisset described the night as being “absolutely amazing”.

“It’s been one of the really good years,” he told The Press and Journal.

Cheers for all-night revellers

Drinking a Tennent’s Lager while walking home was Ryan Sutherland, a participant of “Kylie Evolution”, who was dressed up as a darts player.

Feeling “good” despite the shenanigans of the night gone by, he joked: “It was alright, I think we got one cheer.”

He admitted he was tired though, saying he was “flat out like a duke’s fit”.

Wandering through the streets were friends Emma Coutts and Magda Grant, the latter of which was part of “Frozen Bear Erse”.

Emma attended one of the official parties at Bowls Hall in Clickimin.

She said: “It went really well, the squads were really good”.

An avid dancer, she said her favourite part of the night was all the dancing involved.

Despite plans to “go to bed” due to it being “time to sleep”, “Surfin’ L.P.A” squad member Bobby Cumming said Up Helly Aa “felt different” this year.

“It felt like every hall was up for it. Sometimes there’s a lull in the night, but this year it was flat out at every hall.”

Up Helly Aa: ‘Just quality’

Also walking in the town centre were twins Harry and Jack Simpson, their father John and friend Isaac Young.

“It was excellent,” Harry declared, adding: “It’s the same as every year, it’s just quality.”

Despite the Viking galley being burnt to the ground, the spirit of excited revellers was still alive and kicking.

Thank goodness today is a public holiday in the town.