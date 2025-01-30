Munlochy junction: Right-hand turn ban off the table until Tore improvements are made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Munlochy junction: Right-hand turn ban off the table until Tore improvements are made

Safety concerns about the A9 exit on the Black Isle have been raised for years.

By Stuart Findlay
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Munlochy junction connects the A9 with the B9161. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

No further improvements will take place at one of the north’s most notorious junctions until traffic lights are introduced at a nearby roundabout.

Munlochy junction, which connects the A9 and the B9161 on the Black Isle, has been known as an accident blackspot for years.

The stretch of the A9 between North Kessock and Tore is currently the subject of a Transport Scotland study.

It has prompted a couple of improvements. New lighting has been installed and right turns from the B9161 to the A9 have been outlawed.

Locals have been calling for right turns from the A9 to the B9161 to be banned too.

But that move won’t be considered until some issues are fixed further north on the Tore roundabout.

Junction is ‘disaster waiting to happen’

Kate Forbes is the area’s local MSP and has been calling for improved safety measures at Munlochy junction for years.

The deputy first minister met representatives from Transport Scotland earlier this week and Ms Forbes was told that it will be revisited once lights are installed at the Tore roundabout.

She said: “I wholeheartedly agree that we want to make Munlochy junction as safe as possible.

“Closing the right turn from the B9161 onto the northbound A9 and also the installation of streetlighting have delivered improvements.

Kate Forbes asked constituents for their thoughts on the A9 and Munlochy junction.
Highland MSP Kate Forbes has represented the area for years.

“Transport Scotland’s longstanding concern with closing the central reservation, is that it will push a significant volume of traffic onto the Tore to Munlochy road, which is not equipped to cope with the potential volumes.”

John Stott is the chairman of Knockbain Community Council.

He wants to see right turns from the A9 and B9161 banned.

“It continues to be a disaster waiting to happen,” John said.

“Turning right across a busy dual carriageway – where the sightlines are not particularly good, it’s effectively a blind summit on a bend. It’s a recipe for disaster.

“The argument that it will put more traffic on the A832 I don’t really understand because it’s an A road. At the moment that traffic is going onto a B road.

“I go through the Tore roundabout all the time and I honestly don’t think it’s an issue.”

What is Transport Scotland’s plan?

In the long-term, there are a few different options.

Munlochy junction could become a roundabout. Traffic lights could be added and maybe even a flyover.

However, those options are expensive. They will also not be happening anytime soon.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said the agency is working to improve safety for people on the Black Isle.

He added: “We have undertaken various works at Munlochy and further improvements will be considered in due course as part of our wider programmes of road safety investment.

We are currently looking towards the installation of traffic signals at the A9 Tore roundabout and potential to lower speed limits locally in that area to improve road safety and active travel opportunities.”

The right turn at the Munlochy junction onto the A9 was to be permanently removed in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Problems on this road are not new.

In September 2020, almost one near-miss a minute was recorded by independent investigators tasked with assessing safety at the junction.

Between 2010 and that point, there were 29 crashes including one fatal accident and two in which people were left with serious injuries.

