Moray Leisure Centre’s crocodile flume to be FIXED with repairs to start imminently

Repairs are due to start imminently to the crocodile flume at Moray Leisure Centre amid hopes it could be in use again by the Easter holidays.

Swimmers young and not so young have been unable to brave the slippery slide for several years.

However, Moray Leisure Centre has now confirmed repairs will begin as soon as next week.

When will Moray Leisure Centre flume be fixed?

The Elgin facility has confirmed work on the flume fix will begin from 8pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Bosses hope that the project will be completed on the slide by the end of March.

However, no opening date for the flume has been confirmed yet.

The work is the latest investment in repairs at Moray Leisure Centre in recent months.

New boilers funded by Moray Council, which owns the building but leases operations to charity Moray Leisure, were fitted in October last year.

Maintenance issues with the previous equipment had resulted in swimming lessons being cancelled due to the water being too cold.

Leisure centre’s expansion vision

Moray Leisure Centre wants to expand to help keep up with demand for its under-pressure gym, swimming pool and ice rink.

The charity wants to increase the size of its gym from 100 to 250 pieces of equipment and boost the capacity in its studios from 20 or 30 to 50 people.

Concerns have been raised that the building, which was built in 1993, is now “beyond its economic life”, with worries focussing on the machinery powering the swimming pool and ice rink.

It is hoped a refurbishment will also make the building more economical to run.

An £18 million vision has been developed to overhaul the leisure centre with £2 million and a further £4 million loan pledged from the council.

However, the rest of the funding for the project still needs to be secured.

