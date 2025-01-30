Fury over Fort William’s ‘abysmal’ bus service that ‘leaves residents stranded’

Public transport users in Fort William have described the town’s bus service as “abysmal.”

Large areas of the Lochaber town are not served by public transport, leaving people “stuck” if they do not have a car, locals say.

Frustration has grown after Highland Council purchased a bus company to service Inverness.

Lochaber residents now want to know when they will see investment in their own area.

Highland Council provides school transport, public bus services and dial-a-bus transport in the town, as part of its statutory obligation.

The issue has been discussed by Fort William and Torlundy Community Council for “years” without “much action.”

Locals say the situation has been made even worse by Highland Council’s purchase of a bus company for Inverness, with calls growing for a similar investment in Lochaber to improve services.

Community council member Mark Linfield says he cannot understand why Highland Council is prioritising Inverness travellers over those in Fort William.

He said: “Fort William, Inverlochy and Torlundy Community Council have had numerous discussions at our meetings regarding the local bus service.

“We are very concerned that the new homes off Neil Clark Way have been stranded without a bus service. We are working with our ward councillors to pursue a solution.

“It is also very concerning that the Annat–Upper Achintore services have been cut, particularly the impact this has had on Plantation residents.

“We have contacted Highland Council staff regarding this, asking for a better service to be provided.”

‘Abysmal Sunday bus services’ in Fort William

He continued: “We have discussed the abysmal Sunday services as well.

“The fact that both the Upper Achintore and Blar Mhor new housing developments were handed over to residents before they were on a bus route is ludicrous.

“Seeing what happens up the road is so annoying, but I do understand the thinking behind Highland Council’s purchase of D&E.

“Hopefully, we’ll see some improvement soon, as I know our councillors are pushing for something to be done.”

Councillor Andrew Baxter is determined that Lochaber will not be left behind when it comes to public transport.

He said: “Lochaber residents are scratching their heads at all the congratulatory back-slapping at Highland Council HQ in Inverness.

“This follows their acquisition of D&E Coaches, which has become part of the council’s in-house bus service.

“That’s excellent news for Inverness travellers, but it does nothing to improve our bus services in and around Fort William.”

Highland Council ‘must’ restore bus services

He continued: “We’ve seen the loss of bus services, particularly in rural areas, because the council has cut subsidies.

“Some people have been unable to travel to work as a result.

“More recently, we’ve seen the cutting back of services in the town.

“If Highland Council is serious about improving public transport, it must go beyond the end of Loch Ness.

“Whilst I don’t want the council to take over the excellent services provided by our local company, Shiel Buses, the council needs to provide financial support to restore services and create new routes across Lochaber.

“That’s what I will be looking for in their forthcoming budget. Anything less, and Highland Council will have failed Lochaber passengers.”

A Highland Council spokesman said: “In terms of bus services at Corpach, punctuality over the winter months has reached 90% (excluding the effect of current roadworks on A830)

“There is now a suitable road layout at the new Blar Mhor housing to enable a bus to operate.

“The only means of restoring the previous timetable, while maintaining or improving punctuality, is to support a fourth bus on the service.

“There is clearly a cost associated with this which will be considered by the council as part of the budget setting process for 25/26.”

