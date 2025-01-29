Hillwalker last seen nine days ago reported missing from Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hillwalker last seen nine days ago reported missing from Fort William

Rasa Kilikeviciute was last seen walking south on the road from Kinlochbervie to Rhiconich nine days ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Rasa Kilikeviciute missing in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
A keen hillwalker from Fort William not seen in nine days has been reported missing.

Rasa Kilikeviciute from Fort William was last in touch with her family on Monday, January 27.

The 33-year-old was attempting to hike the Cape Wrath trail, heading from Durness in the north to Fort William in the south.

She was last seen on Monday, January 20, walking south on the road from Kinlochbervie – Rhiconich.

It is understood she then made her way to the Kinlochewe area on January 27.

When last seen she was wearing a bright orange waterproof jacket and carrying a large rucksack. She may have access to a tent but is also known to use bothys.

She also speaks with a Lithuanian accent.

Rasa Kilikeviciute is believed to be in Kinlochewe area. Image: Police Scotland.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are concerned for Rasa’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“Rasa regularly goes hillwalking but it is unusual for her to not be in touch with family and friends for this length of time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal directly to Rasa herself, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1177 of Monday, January 27.

Conversation