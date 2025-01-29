Hillwalker last seen nine days ago reported missing from Fort William

A keen hillwalker from Fort William not seen in nine days has been reported missing.

Rasa Kilikeviciute from Fort William was last in touch with her family on Monday, January 27.

The 33-year-old was attempting to hike the Cape Wrath trail, heading from Durness in the north to Fort William in the south.

She was last seen on Monday, January 20, walking south on the road from Kinlochbervie – Rhiconich.

It is understood she then made her way to the Kinlochewe area on January 27.

When last seen she was wearing a bright orange waterproof jacket and carrying a large rucksack. She may have access to a tent but is also known to use bothys.

She also speaks with a Lithuanian accent.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are concerned for Rasa’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“Rasa regularly goes hillwalking but it is unusual for her to not be in touch with family and friends for this length of time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal directly to Rasa herself, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1177 of Monday, January 27.

