Home News Highlands & Islands

Lost hikers call in rescue team after refusing their help just hours earlier

Members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team came to their aid in whiteout conditions on Ben MacDui in the Cairngorms

By Ross Hempseed
CMRT assisted two hikers who had become lost in the Cairngorms. A group of volunteers venture out into heavy snow and fog.
CMRT assisted two hikers who had become lost in the Cairngorms. Image: CMRT.

A pair of lost hikers who initially refused assistance from mountain rescuers were forced to ask for help a second time after becoming lost in the Cairngorms.

Volunteers at Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were first alerted on the evening of Tuesday January 28, by two hikers who had become cold and disorientated.

They had been walking around the Ben MacDui area in the Cairngorms.

Mountain rescue volunteers were on standby at their base near Aviemore, but the pair declined assistance, instead opting to camp overnight on the plateau.

The hikers had then planned to walk out at first light.

Lost hikers rescued from Cairngorms’ plateau

By Wednesday morning, however, the walkers were still lost on the plateau and the team received a second call for help.

The volunteers headed out to assist the hikers in deep snow and amid thick fog.

In a statement, CMRT said: “We were able to pinpoint them using their phone and give them advice.

“A small team met them as they were walking off the plateau

“All were safe and back at the base by 2.30pm.”

An image accompanying the statement showed the snowy conditions underfoot that rescuers had to deal with, as well as the fog rolling in across the Cairngorms.

