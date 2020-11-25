Coronavirus case count at Highland high school rises to three as pupil tests positive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Highland Council has said pupils at a high school can continue to attend as normal after another student tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest case is the third to be confirmed at Culloden Academy in two weeks, though local health experts say they do not appear to be linked and the school remains safe.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “A letter has been sent to parents and carers of pupils at Culloden Academy following a further confirmed case of Covid-19 in a pupil in the school.

“Although this is the third confirmed case in the school in the last two weeks, the Health Protection Team are advising that the cases do not appear to be directly linked.

“Pupils who have been identified as close contacts during the school day will be contacted directly and advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

“All other pupils can continue to attend school as normal if they remain well.”