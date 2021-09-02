Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Organisers of the Royal National Mod unveil line-up ahead of return to Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2021, 5:22 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 8:10 pm
The Royal National Mod is returning to Inverness from October 8 to the 16 following a two-year- break in proceedings.
Organisers of the Royal National Mod have unveiled the line-up for the 2021 Royal National Mod as it returns to Inverness.

Preparations are under way for the eight-day competition at Eden Court next month.

The event, which runs from October 8, will mark the return of the popular Gaelic festival, after a two-year break.

Organisers were forced to pull the plug on the 2020 event due to constraints on social distancing, before revealing a reduction in the number of competitions upon its return.

The Mod was last held in Inverness in 2014, generating £3.5million for the local economy.

The 2021 culture showcase will feature a mixture of both in-person and online competitions with capacity reduced due to the pandemic.

‘It will be a magical moment’

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach,, spoke of how they have overcome challenges to facilitate the return of the popular event.

He said: “We are delighted that we can once again showcase the best that Gaelic culture has to offer at this year’s Royal National Mòd.

“The last year has certainly not been without its challenges but to be able to bring certain elements of the Mòd back with a hybrid approach is a huge boost for the event and its community of competitors, performers and fans.”

Allan Campbell President of Am Comumm Gaidhealach and convenor Alisdair Barnett said earlier this year that they were “optimistic” festivities would go ahead as planned this year, albeit with several alterations.

He added: “It will be a magical moment to hear live performance ring out in Eden Court once more and we look forward to welcoming people from Inverness and across Scotland to enjoy Gaelic song and music with one another.

“The online element of this year’s programme will also allow us to reach audiences around the world and we’re looking forward to celebrating the unique language, culture and spirit of the Gaels with thousands globally.”

Celebrating Gaelic culture

Founded in 1891, the Royal National Mod traditionally features more than 200 competitions.

However due to constraints imposed by the pandemic, organisers revealed the 2021 festival will be more in the nature of a cultural showcase celebration.

Organisers have today revealed that major competitions, including the An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal final, taking place on October 13, and the Traditional Gold Medal final featuring two days later will be part of the proposed in-person proceedings, together with key junior contests.

However, in light of the difficulties and constraints choirs have faced in practicing together, organisers have replaced the traditional choir contests with a celebration of Gaelic choral singing.

2019 Gold Medal winners Claire Macaulay of Glasgow and Ness, Lewis and Ruairidh Alastair MacLennan of Glasgow photographed beside the River Clyde with their medals.

Return of live performances

The events grand opening live concert, taking place traditionally on the Friday, will go ahead  as normal featuring music from new outfit Staran, the famous Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band and the legendary Gaelic singer Margaret Stewart.

Dubbed “the new sound of a traditional Scotland”, Duncan Chisholm  will lead an all-star line-up on the first official day of proceedings.

Taking to the stage with Mairearad Green, James Duncan Mackenzie and the Ar Cànan’s Ar Cèol House Band, alongside some of the Highland’s most incredible up and coming young musical talents, they celebrate the vibrant and thriving musical heritage of the Highlands.

Fiddler Lauren MacColl will also showcase a newly commissioned work inspired by coastal happenings and stories from around the Moray Firth, exploring real events connected to water, coastline, community and loss.

Organisers have stressed that planned physical events will cater for restricted audience numbers; however, if restrictions are eased, they will endeavour to increase these capacities wherever possible.

Mod creates ‘real buzz’ for Inverness

Deputy Provost Bet McAllister said she was thrilled to see festivities return to Inverness.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the Mòd returning to Inverness, it was last here in 2014 and created a real buzz in the city.

“Hosting this high-profile event in Inverness was of huge significance financially to the business community in the city.

“However, we understand that the 2021 Mòd will be different due to the pandemic and current restrictions but the blended approach will attract viewers from other areas and countries.

“I wish to take this opportunity to welcome the participants to the city and wish them every success.”

Councillor Calum Munro added: “We are absolutely delighted that the Mòd is taking place in the Capital of the Highlands and the surrounding area.

“I look forward to viewing events online and also to attending the events during the nine-day extravaganza which celebrates our rich language and culture and will be showcased globally.”

