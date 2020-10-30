Police seek man after car set on fire in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for information to trace a man after a car was set on fire in Inverness.

The fire took place on St Margaret’s Road between 8pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was badly damaged as a result of the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious vehicle fire on St Margaret’s Road, Inverness between 8pm on Wednesday 28 and 7.30am Thursday 29 October.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and quote reference PS-20201029-0413. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 30, 2020

Police have said they believe a male was involved.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has information regarding his identity is asked to phone police on 101.

Police have also said reports can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.