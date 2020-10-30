Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Police seek man after car set on fire in Inverness

by Chris MacLennan
October 30, 2020, 11:10 am
Police have appealed for information to trace a man after a car was set on fire in Inverness.

The fire took place on St Margaret’s Road between 8pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was badly damaged as a result of the fire.

Police have said they believe a male was involved.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has information regarding his identity is asked to phone police on 101.

Police have also said reports can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

