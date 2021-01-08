Lockdown: What Inverness city centre businesses remain open?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An organisation dedicated to supporting Inverness’s business community has published a list of the firms still operating during lockdown.

With all non-essential shops and services for the rest of January in mainland Scotland, many have adapted by offering takeaway, delivery only or click-and-collect services.

In an attempt to boost their success, Inverness Bid has posted a comprehensive list online of those which remain open and for what purposes.

Several eateries offering collection and deliveries, such as Kool Runnings on Church Street, have been included in directory, as well as businesses such as the Clydesdale Bank on Academy Street and the Royal Bank of Scotland within the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

🗣 ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES OPEN IN INVERNESS CITY CENTRE 🍞🍽🥔This link takes you to a list of the essential businesses… Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Mike Smith, of Inverness Bid, said: “Inverness Bid has a mandate from the 700 businesses in the city centre to promote and help develop the city centre economy.

“Crucial to that role is to supply information to the public that is up to date during these very difficult times.

“Publishing this list is just one way Inverness Bid is supporting our businesses.

“We are updating our list of businesses which remain open on a daily basis, even hourly.

“It is comprehensive and is something that is of massive value to the public, as well as the businesses, who can then keep up to date with who in the city centre is still operating and on what basis.

“All businesses are abiding by the government regulations and these businesses are operating within a manner that is acceptable within those regulations.

“I am confident that as the public use these businesses they themselves will respect the new norms.”

Coronavirus cases in the north and north-east have risen drastically in the past few days with Scotland yesterday reaching its worst day for the number of cases and deaths recorded.

In Highland, 100 cases were recorded with 14 deaths registered in the north-east – the regions worst daily total since the beginning of the pandemic.

NHS Highland yesterday warned infection in the local community could be as high as 15% from data gathered from testing.

The rise in cases has prompted health chiefs to urge the public to ‘behave like it’s last April’s lockdown’.