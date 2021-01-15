Overnight closure on section of the A82 for Inverness West Link project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A section of the A82 in Inverness is to be temporarily closed overnight next week as work on the second phase of the West Link continues.

Highland Council contractors will work through the night to link the Tomnahurich bridge control system to the new control building.

The A82 Inverness to Fort William route between the new Torvean roundabout and the Tomnahurich roundabout will be closed between 7pm and 6pm from Monday for five nights.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, public transport and for any residents or business premises within the closed section.

All other traffic will be diverted via Kinmylies.

Meanwhile, contractors might also take the opportunity to conduct surfacing works amidst the closure, subject to weather conditions.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience and recommends drivers follow the diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys.”