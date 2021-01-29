Fury over technical issues and workmen’s ‘loud banging’ causing chaos at Inverness Justice Centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland sheriff interrupted court business to stop workmen at Inverness Justice Centre after complaints of “loud banging”.

On Thursday, Sheriff Margaret Neilson left the bench to consult with senior court management after solicitor John MacColl raised concerns over the noises caused by contractors Robertson.

On her return, the noise had ceased after workmen were asked to stop.

It is estimated that since the opening of the £23 million centre at the end of March 2020, Robertson’s has had to deal with between 2,000 and 3,000 ‘snagging’ incidents.

These include the roof above the entrance that has been leaking for months, and when there is a strong wind, a constant whistling can be heard from the glass-frontage.

‘It is pretty impossible’

Mr MacColl, a senior partner at Inverness firm Craig Wood Solicitors said he unsuccessfully tried to escape the banging and find a quiet corner to talk with a client.

He then learned that he was at risk of being held in contempt after the Lord President’s edict that solicitors were not allowed to have a consultation in the building.

The lawyer claimed that the two interview rooms available for solicitors were not “risk assessed” and unavailable.

Mr MacColl said lawyers were not able to do consultations outside the building following a court of Appeal ruling in a Paisley case.

Mr MacColl added: “This building has been trumpeted as state of the art, but there are leaks and hazard warning signs all over the place.

“It leaves me with nowhere to go.

“It is pretty impossible.”

Sheriff Neilson said: “I have heard it in other courts and I am not sure why work is going on in the court’s sitting hours.

“I have been asked to say that Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service guidance is that solicitors should not consult in the building wherever possible.

“I think that wherever possible is the important part.”

Sheriff slams audio system

Meanwhile, in another courtroom, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was critical of the audio system which can only deal with one voice at a time.

Sheriff Cruickshank said: “We are trying our best to deal with a difficult situation and prevent footfall in the court.

“But it is not showing the Justice Centre up in a good light when participants cannot hear a Sheriff shouting at 20 decibels or thereabouts across a courtroom.”

Court bosses reassure solicitors

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman said “snagging” is standard with new buildings and normally is dealt with in first few weeks.

He added: “This has not been possible due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid crisis, however the process is now nearly complete.

“Contractors were working on the entrance to the building which inevitably causes noise.

“When managers were made aware of the issue, the work was stopped and will be completed out of office hours.

“However, other rooms are made available on request and there is ample space in what is a very large building that presently has a much reduced footfall due to Covid restrictions.

“A full risk assessment has been carried out on the building and is regularly updated.”