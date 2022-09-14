Inverness care worker warned after acting in a threatening manner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness care worker warned after acting in a threatening manner

By Cameron Roy
September 14, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 4:01 pm
A carer in Inverness has been warned by a watchdog.
An Inverness support worker has been warned after behaving threateningly towards a vulnerable young person.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruled Raymond Mackenzie’s fitness to practise was “impaired” due to his actions.

He has been placed on a two-year warning on his registration by the industry watchdog.

They found that on October 10, 2020, he behaved in a “verbally abusive and physically threatening manner” towards a vulnerable young person, named in the report as AA.

While working at Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited in Inverness, he placed his arm to block AA from leaving a corridor.

He then shouted verbal abuse at AA

It was then found that Mr Mackenzie repeatedly pointed his finger at AA and shouted and swore at him.

The report stated that due to these actions, AA became agitated.

Inability to ‘manage emotions’

The watchdog says Mr Mackenzie showed a “lack of judgment” and an inability to “manage your emotions” when faced with a challenging situation

His fitness to practise was found to be impaired because of the misconduct.

The report says that as a result of the misconduct, the trust and confidence placed in Mr Mackenzie by AA, his employer, the public and the SSSC were breached.

It said his behaviour “fell below the standards” expected of a registered social care worker.

However, the SSSC did say that he had a good previous history and there was no pattern of behaviour. It was found to be an isolated incident.

Person is no longer employed

A spokesman for Richmond Fellowship Scotland said: “Following an investigation and disciplinary process, this person is no longer employed by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.”

The charity is the largest provider of social care services in Scotland and employs more than 2,500 staff across 28 council authorities.

They support around 2,500 people across Scotland with a broad range of needs to live as independently as possible in their own homes and communities.

