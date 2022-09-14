Inverness care worker warned after acting in a threatening manner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness support worker has been warned after behaving threateningly towards a vulnerable young person.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruled Raymond Mackenzie’s fitness to practise was “impaired” due to his actions.

He has been placed on a two-year warning on his registration by the industry watchdog.

They found that on October 10, 2020, he behaved in a “verbally abusive and physically threatening manner” towards a vulnerable young person, named in the report as AA.

While working at Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited in Inverness, he placed his arm to block AA from leaving a corridor.

He then shouted verbal abuse at AA

It was then found that Mr Mackenzie repeatedly pointed his finger at AA and shouted and swore at him.

The report stated that due to these actions, AA became agitated.

Inability to ‘manage emotions’

The watchdog says Mr Mackenzie showed a “lack of judgment” and an inability to “manage your emotions” when faced with a challenging situation

His fitness to practise was found to be impaired because of the misconduct.

The report says that as a result of the misconduct, the trust and confidence placed in Mr Mackenzie by AA, his employer, the public and the SSSC were breached.

It said his behaviour “fell below the standards” expected of a registered social care worker.

However, the SSSC did say that he had a good previous history and there was no pattern of behaviour. It was found to be an isolated incident.

Person is no longer employed

A spokesman for Richmond Fellowship Scotland said: “Following an investigation and disciplinary process, this person is no longer employed by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.”

The charity is the largest provider of social care services in Scotland and employs more than 2,500 staff across 28 council authorities.

They support around 2,500 people across Scotland with a broad range of needs to live as independently as possible in their own homes and communities.