WATCH: Ukraine benefit concert at Eden Court now available to view online as charity donations top £15,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

WATCH: Ukraine benefit concert at Eden Court now available to view online as charity donations top £15,000

By Stuart Findlay
December 9, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 9:13 am
Eden Court held a special concert for Ukraine with Ukrainian artists like singer/songwriter Toma Butko. Image: Matthew Zajac/Toma Butko.
Eden Court held a special concert for Ukraine with Ukrainian artists like singer/songwriter Toma Butko. Image: Matthew Zajac/Toma Butko.

A concert held in Inverness to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine has raised more than £15,000 for the relief effort.

With Love to Ukraine is now being made available to watch on Youtube.

Organisers hope that will allow more people to see the show and offer a donation.

Proceeds will go to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, Black Isle and Highlands Refugee Network Support and UK Med.

Show producer Matthew Zajac said: “With no sign of an end to Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine, it is vital that we continue to support the Ukrainian people.

“We must maintain public awareness of their plight. As well as the extraordinary bravery Ukraine continues to demonstrate in its defence of our democracy and freedom.”

Who appeared at the Ukraine concert?

The line-up included internationally-renowned musicians and poets from the Highlands, as well as some outstanding Ukrainian artists.

Among the featured artists were:

  • Julie Fowlis
  • Duncan Chisholm
  • Ross Ainslie
  • Hamish Napier
  • and the Inverness Gaelic Choir

Toma Butko, a war refugee living in Aviemore, also performed her own indie rock songs on guitar.

She used to perform all over Europe with her twin sister in a band called BeTwins.

Iryna Kapetlova, an actress living in Aviemore, co-hosted. She had been working in a centre for displaced Ukrainians before moving to Scotland.

Also involved was Elzara Batalova – a pop star who fled from Crimea in 2014 when Russia annexed the region – whose music is more upbeat.

‘Scotland in their hearts forever’

The brutal conflict is continuing in Ukraine.

The country is now seeing snow and sub-zero temperatures in many regions.

As a result, millions are without electricity and running water, raising fears people may die of hypothermia.

The Eden Court show has raised a total of £15,756 so far.

Elzara Batalova is known back in her home country as a pop star and will be bringing some upbeat pop music to the concert. Image: Matthew Zajac/Elzara Batalova

The recording is free-to-watch. QR codes and web links on screen at the end offer viewers a chance to donate.

Valentyna Marinich watched the show live.

She said afterwards: “Ukrainians now living in your friendly country will have this concert and Scotland in their hearts forever.”

Mr Zajac added: “With Love to Ukraine is our way showing our support.

“Scottish and Ukrainian artists have come together in a celebration of art, love and defiance.

“The proceeds raised have been donated to charities and groups providing humanitarian support.”

Support for refugees in Inverness

A major Inverness hotel closed to customers to be used to house Ukrainian refugees earlier this year.

The Craigmonie Hotel on Annfield Road agreed a contract to be used to help people fleeing the conflict.

The Craigmonie Hotel in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council also debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.

The discussion covered humanitarian support, support for refugees and support for staff, young people and those with families and friends involved in the crisis.

Support group Highlands for Ukraine was set up shortly after Russia’s invasion began.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Eden Court reopened in 2008 following a £25million refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Donald Armstrong has received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. When the Ironworks closes its doors for the final time in 2023, it will be a huge blow for the arts scene in Inverness. Picture shows; The Proclaimers at Inverness Leisure in December 2022.. Inverness. Supplied by LCC Live Date; Unknown
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented