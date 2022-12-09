WATCH: Ukraine benefit concert at Eden Court now available to view online as charity donations top £15,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A concert held in Inverness to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine has raised more than £15,000 for the relief effort.

With Love to Ukraine is now being made available to watch on Youtube.

Organisers hope that will allow more people to see the show and offer a donation.

Proceeds will go to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, Black Isle and Highlands Refugee Network Support and UK Med.

Show producer Matthew Zajac said: “With no sign of an end to Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine, it is vital that we continue to support the Ukrainian people.

“We must maintain public awareness of their plight. As well as the extraordinary bravery Ukraine continues to demonstrate in its defence of our democracy and freedom.”

Who appeared at the Ukraine concert?

The line-up included internationally-renowned musicians and poets from the Highlands, as well as some outstanding Ukrainian artists.

Among the featured artists were:

Julie Fowlis

Duncan Chisholm

Ross Ainslie

Hamish Napier

and the Inverness Gaelic Choir

Toma Butko, a war refugee living in Aviemore, also performed her own indie rock songs on guitar.

She used to perform all over Europe with her twin sister in a band called BeTwins.

Iryna Kapetlova, an actress living in Aviemore, co-hosted. She had been working in a centre for displaced Ukrainians before moving to Scotland.

Also involved was Elzara Batalova – a pop star who fled from Crimea in 2014 when Russia annexed the region – whose music is more upbeat.

‘Scotland in their hearts forever’

The brutal conflict is continuing in Ukraine.

The country is now seeing snow and sub-zero temperatures in many regions.

As a result, millions are without electricity and running water, raising fears people may die of hypothermia.

The Eden Court show has raised a total of £15,756 so far.

The recording is free-to-watch. QR codes and web links on screen at the end offer viewers a chance to donate.

Valentyna Marinich watched the show live.

She said afterwards: “Ukrainians now living in your friendly country will have this concert and Scotland in their hearts forever.”

Mr Zajac added: “With Love to Ukraine is our way showing our support.

“Scottish and Ukrainian artists have come together in a celebration of art, love and defiance.

“The proceeds raised have been donated to charities and groups providing humanitarian support.”

Support for refugees in Inverness

A major Inverness hotel closed to customers to be used to house Ukrainian refugees earlier this year.

The Craigmonie Hotel on Annfield Road agreed a contract to be used to help people fleeing the conflict.

Highland Council also debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.

The discussion covered humanitarian support, support for refugees and support for staff, young people and those with families and friends involved in the crisis.

Support group Highlands for Ukraine was set up shortly after Russia’s invasion began.