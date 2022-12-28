Kessock Bridge reopened after police incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kessock Bridge was closed to traffic due to an earlier police incident.

Both lanes of the bridge, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, was closed off by police at around 4pm on Wednesday, December 28.

Coastguard confirmed that Kessock lifeboat had been launched to assist police as well as rescue teams from Inverness and Nairn.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called to assist police.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

✅CLEAR ⌚️16:25#A9 Kessock Bridge now fully re-opened following an earlier police incident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 28, 2022