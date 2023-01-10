‘I felt like I had won the golden ticket’: Offshore worker’s delight at rare gold shell find on Nairn beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘I felt like I had won the golden ticket’: Offshore worker’s delight at rare gold shell find on Nairn beach

By Louise Glen
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 7:02 pm
Trevor Ross could not believe his eyes when he uncovered the rare find. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Trevor Ross could not believe his eyes when he uncovered the rare find. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A “golden” early morning trip to East Beach in Nairn uncovered an unusual shell find for an offshore worker.

Trevor Ross, better known as Nairn’s charity Stormtrooper, found a rare golden shell on the beach at low tide.

A collector of large shells, he was amazed at its dazzling bright colour and immediately took it home.

But back home in Inverness, his wife Sarah insisted she thought it was painted, rather than naturally gold.

The shell was golden. Image: Trevor Ross.

‘I could not believe my eyes’

But after another inspection by Mr Ross, and Press & Journal photographer Sandy McCook, as well as a Google investigation, they now believe the shell may have come all the way from Asia.

Mr McCook said: “It looks like pure gold, but it is made from a normal shell-like material. There is not a scratch on it.”

Mr McCook said the shell does look painted, but it is so perfect he does not think it is.

The golden shell stands out among Mr Ross’ other finds from Nairn beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Star Wars superfan Mr Ross was taking his daughter to work in Nairn early yesterday morning when he decided to watch the sunrise on the pier.

The 50-year-old said: “I watched the sunrise and took a few photos when another photographer came along, so I jumped down onto the beach.

“It was low tide and from there I could see lots of shells. I collect shells. In fact, I was hoping to build a stormtrooper’s mask out of shells.”

He continued: “I saw a shell I liked because of its size and I pulled it up out the sand. I then saw the gold shell, glowing in the early morning sun, and I really could not believe my eyes.

‘Like finding the golden ticket’

“I lifted it out the sand and it was completely golden.

“I felt like Charlie, out of Charlie and the Chocolate factory, like I had won the golden ticket. I could not believe it.

The shell was covered in sand but was peaking out and glistening in the early morning sun. Image: Trevor Ross.

“When I picked it up it reminded me of that scene in Star Wars where the droid finds a part on the beach and asks if it is C-3P0. For a moment, I thought that maybe this shell was part of C-3P0.

“But,” he joked, “of course it was just an amazing shell.”

Of his find he said: “If anyone who knows about it would like to have it to see it – to tell me what it is – I would be delighted.”

He added: “I was on Nairn’s East Beach at low tide and I was just in the right place at the right time.”

We have asked scientists at the Scottish Association for Marine Science to help Mr Ross identify the shell.

