Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment

A group of daredevils are taking to the sky to raise funds for an Inverness woman suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) to get treatment.

Jade Taylor went from having an active and healthy life to using a walker to move around her home due to her condition.

A mother of two and previously an avid gym goer, she now struggles to keep up with her children and has been trying to raise funds for stem-cell treatment in Mexico.

The treatment she needs is unavailable in the UK, so she has been raising funds for seven months.

After launching a GoFundMe and sharing her story, she has so far raised more than £20,000 of her £56,000 target.

On hearing of her efforts to raise funds for treatment, close friend Drew Mckelvie decided he wanted to do something to help out.

While working as head chef at Bunchrew House Hotel in Inverness, he mentioned it to the team, with colleagues eager to participate.

Currently, 12 people have signed up to do a skydive to raise funds for her life-changing treatment.

Aiming to raise £8,000, the group is gearing up for the big event due to take place on February 19 at Skydive St Andrews.

Terrified of heights

Mr Mckelvie said: “Jade was going to do a skydive for Crohn’s disease a few years ago, and we had had fundraisers in the past with stalls at the hotel that I work at.

“When Jade brought it up it seemed like a perfect opportunity to raise money for her now that she was unable to do the skydive herself.

“I just wanted to help in any way that I could. I am absolutely terrified of heights so it’ll be a real challenge for me.”

Mr Mckelvie believes MS is rarely spoken about but Ms Taylor’s situation creates a conversation and could help to reduce the stigma attached.

Ms Taylor herself recalled several times where she has received abuse for parking in a disabled space when she doesn’t appear disabled.

Being able to be there for her kids is extremely important to her and is the driving force behind her efforts to find a solution to her condition.

She said: “I can’t afford to get any worse. My kids need me. I’ve had to publicise my life and make people aware of my condition.”

Ms Taylor praised Mr Mckelvie for his assistance and eagerness to help, adding: “I have known Drew for three years now and he has seen me going from healthy and outgoing to sadly how I am today, barely walking.

“He has been very supportive, and I am truly thankful to them for doing the skydive.”

Thanks to the efforts of Mr Mckelvie and his group of skydivers, the hope is the money raised will bring Ms Taylor closer to getting the treatment she needs.