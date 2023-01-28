Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness

Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment

By Ross Hempseed
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 11:20 am
A group of 12 will take to the skies to help raise funds for an Inverness MS sufferer. Image: Shutterstock.
A group of 12 will take to the skies to help raise funds for an Inverness MS sufferer. Image: Shutterstock.

A group of daredevils are taking to the sky to raise funds for an Inverness woman suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) to get treatment.

Jade Taylor went from having an active and healthy life to using a walker to move around her home due to her condition.

A mother of two and previously an avid gym goer, she now struggles to keep up with her children and has been trying to raise funds for stem-cell treatment in Mexico.

The treatment she needs is unavailable in the UK, so she has been raising funds for seven months.

MS sufferer jade taylor
Jade Taylor was a healthy mum-of-two before being diagnosed with MS last year. Image: Jade Taylor

After launching a GoFundMe and sharing her story, she has so far raised more than £20,000 of her £56,000 target.

On hearing of her efforts to raise funds for treatment, close friend Drew Mckelvie decided he wanted to do something to help out.

While working as head chef at Bunchrew House Hotel in Inverness, he mentioned it to the team, with colleagues eager to participate.

Currently, 12 people have signed up to do a skydive to raise funds for her life-changing treatment.

Aiming to raise £8,000, the group is gearing up for the big event due to take place on February 19 at Skydive St Andrews.

Terrified of heights

Mr Mckelvie said: “Jade was going to do a skydive for Crohn’s disease a few years ago, and we had had fundraisers in the past with stalls at the hotel that I work at.

“When Jade brought it up it seemed like a perfect opportunity to raise money for her now that she was unable to do the skydive herself.

“I just wanted to help in any way that I could. I am absolutely terrified of heights so it’ll be a real challenge for me.”

Mr Mckelvie believes MS is rarely spoken about but Ms Taylor’s situation creates a conversation and could help to reduce the stigma attached.

Ms Taylor with her two children, Kaiden,(10) and Giah (7). Image: Jade Taylor

Ms Taylor herself recalled several times where she has received abuse for parking in a disabled space when she doesn’t appear disabled.

Being able to be there for her kids is extremely important to her and is the driving force behind her efforts to find a solution to her condition.

She said: “I can’t afford to get any worse. My kids need me. I’ve had to publicise my life and make people aware of my condition.”

Ms Taylor praised Mr Mckelvie for his assistance and eagerness to help, adding: “I have known Drew for three years now and he has seen me going from healthy and outgoing to sadly how I am today, barely walking.

“He has been very supportive, and I am truly thankful to them for doing the skydive.”

Thanks to the efforts of Mr Mckelvie and his group of skydivers, the hope is the money raised will bring Ms Taylor closer to getting the treatment she needs.

Inverness MS sufferer fundraising for treatment in Mexico

