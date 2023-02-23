Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochardil Primary School in Inverness will be closed tomorrow due to having no heating or hot water.

It will also affect its early learning and childcare centre.

The school, which has 337 pupils, apologised for the inconvenience caused but announced that teaching will take place online via Google Classroom.

Pupils are expected to be back at the school on Monday but will be off again due to teaching strikes taking place in the Highlands on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Pupils returned to schools across the region yesterday after being off on Monday and Tuesday for the February break.