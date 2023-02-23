IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five community spaces in Argyll, Moray and Highland have been shortlisted in the My Place Awards, due to be announced in April.

From a longed-for new village hall on Iona, to a school that was set to be demolished in Oban, as well as a park, gardens and an ancient cross the awards seek to celebrate community-led built environment projects.

Of the 16 places to be nominated in Scotland, five of them are in the north.

The winners of the My Place Awards benefit from developing a national profile and evidence impact to potential and existing funders, as well as be celebrated at an award ceremony.

Iona Village Hall, Iona

The Iona Village Hall project – which was many years in the making – used an existing site to replace the island’s old village hall into a purpose built hall with amenities on the Hebridean isle.

A spokeswoman for the project said: “After so many years of planning and fundraising our new hall could not have come at a better, more needed time.

“Community events in the new building provided some of the first opportunities for socialising after lockdown, including whole community events such as Bonfire Night or Christmas craft fair and specific group activities such as playgroup and the ladies’ group; supporting and involving some of those most at risk of feeling isolated.

“This has helped restore personal connections and intergenerational relationships which underpin our shared knowledge of our community, our needs and those most vulnerable.

“This winter, we have established our Island Living Room sessions which provide regular, informal opportunities to get out of the house and work quietly or socialise with others.”

Rockfield Centre, Oban

Oban had lost a number of historically-important buildings and the local community was determined that the old Rockfield School, with so many personal memories for so many, would not befall a similar fate.

The project ensured that the former Rockfield Primary School in a prominent townscape setting was saved and given a new lease of life with the external fabric fully repaired and enhanced to cope with west coast wind and rain.

With community support, the project has in six short years taken a building at risk to a vibrant functioning hub which is ready to adapt and thrive for years to come.

The former classrooms have a new life as a resource for Oban and they now host a mix of community, heritage, co-working, arts, performance and exhibition activities alongside social enterprise, café and learning facilities.

Campbeltown Cross

Campbeltown Cross was carved on Iona in the 14th Century.It is an outstanding work of art and the town’s greatest archaeological asset.

It commemorates a priest named Ivor McEachern and his son, Andrew who commissioned the monument.

It stood originally in Kilkivan churchyard, Machrihanish and as with many mediaeval monuments, the Cross was mutilated during the religious strife of the Reformation.

It was brought to Campbeltown at some time after the reformation as a market cross and stood outside the Town Hall.

It was removed for safekeeping during the second world war and re-erected at New Quay Head.

The Cross had deteriorated over the years, becoming cracked and covered in lichen and algae. The bronze plaques had been covered in verdigris and the railings were in a very poor state.

Council officer James Lafferty approached Campbeltown Community Council in 2019 to see what could be done.

Surveys were commissioned and when the estimated costs were identified Campbeltown Community Council started fundraising. Historic Environment Scotland were very supportive and in September 2020 work commenced by two conservators from Graciela Ainsworth to restore the cross.

By November 2020 the works were completed transforming the condition of the cross, the sandstone steps of its octagonal base, the protective railings and the original bronze plaques.

Gynack Gardens, Kingussie

The development of the Gynack Gardens has been a fantastic improvement to the town of Kingussie.

Since it was developed it is regularly used by community groups, locals and visitors and the gardens are the main focal point of the town.

Kingussie High School use the gardens for a variety of curricular areas including art, biology, rural skills and photography and our senior pupils enjoy eating their lunch there.

One resident Kerry Dallas said: “My family and I live locally, and have been very grateful for the upgrade to the gardens.

“Before the gardens project my children and I spent most evenings in different rooms of the house, each on our own screens and devices. Since the gardens opened we potter down in the evening with their bikes or scooters and sit in the gardens”.

Rothes Community Playpark

Rothes Community Playpark has recently been upgraded to include a variety of fun and inclusive play equipment as chosen by the school, nursery and wider community.

The committee was created in December 2020 by a group of mums who wanted to update a rundown, increasingly sparse, unloved park to create a fun, safe, inclusive space.

Due to funding restrictions many items in the old park were removed due to safety concerns but not replaced therefore the park was nearing end of life.

Families forced to meet outdoors in the pandemic began to feel the negative effects of having a poor outdoor space.

The community felt the old park was not suited for all ages 0 to 12, particular for children aged five to eight years therefore not meeting the needs of all families.

Rothes is several miles from the next village therefore this space really is an important part of community life, evident by the community support given and community feedback given.