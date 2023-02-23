IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2023, 7:54 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:55 pm
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.

Five community spaces in Argyll, Moray and Highland have been shortlisted in the My Place Awards, due to be announced in April.

From a longed-for new village hall on Iona, to a school that was set to be demolished in Oban, as well as a park, gardens and an ancient cross the awards seek to celebrate community-led built environment projects.

Of the 16 places to be nominated in Scotland, five of them are in the north.

The winners of the My Place Awards benefit from developing a national profile and evidence impact to potential and existing funders, as well as be celebrated at an award ceremony.

Iona Village Hall, Iona

The Iona Village Hall project – which was many years in the making – used an existing site to replace the island’s old village hall into a purpose built hall with amenities on the Hebridean isle.

A spokeswoman for the project said: “After so many years of planning and fundraising our new hall could not have come at a better, more needed time.

Iona Village Hall. Image: Scottish Civic Trust.

“Community events in the new building provided some of the first opportunities for socialising after lockdown, including whole community events such as Bonfire Night or Christmas craft fair and specific group activities such as playgroup and the ladies’ group; supporting and involving some of those most at risk of feeling isolated.

“This has helped restore personal connections and intergenerational relationships which underpin our shared knowledge of our community, our needs and those most vulnerable.

“This winter, we have established our Island Living Room sessions which provide regular, informal opportunities to get out of the house and work quietly or socialise with others.”

Rockfield Centre, Oban

Oban had lost a number of historically-important buildings and the local community was determined that the old Rockfield School, with so many personal memories for so many, would not befall a similar fate.

The Rockfield Centre in Oban. Image: Scottish Civic Trust.

The project ensured that the former Rockfield Primary School in a prominent townscape setting was saved and given a new lease of life with the external fabric fully repaired and enhanced to cope with west coast wind and rain.

With community support, the project has in six short years taken a building at risk to a vibrant functioning hub which is ready to adapt and thrive for years to come.

The former classrooms have a new life as a resource for Oban and they now host a mix of community, heritage, co-working, arts, performance and exhibition activities alongside social enterprise, café and learning facilities.

Campbeltown Cross

Campbeltown Cross was carved on Iona in the 14th Century.It is an outstanding work of art and the town’s greatest archaeological asset.

Campbeltown Cross. Image: Scottish Civic Trust.

It commemorates a priest named Ivor McEachern and his son, Andrew who commissioned the monument.

It stood originally in Kilkivan churchyard, Machrihanish and as with many mediaeval monuments, the Cross was mutilated during the religious strife of the Reformation.

It was brought to Campbeltown at some time after the reformation as a market cross and stood outside the Town Hall.

It was removed for safekeeping during the second world war and re-erected at New Quay Head.

The Cross had deteriorated over the years, becoming cracked and covered in lichen and algae. The bronze plaques had been covered in verdigris and the railings were in a very poor state.

Council officer James Lafferty approached Campbeltown Community Council in 2019 to see what could be done.

Surveys were commissioned and when the estimated costs were identified Campbeltown Community Council started fundraising. Historic Environment Scotland were very supportive and in September 2020 work commenced by two conservators from Graciela Ainsworth to restore the cross.

By November 2020 the works were completed transforming the condition of the cross, the sandstone steps of its octagonal base, the protective railings and the original bronze plaques.

Gynack Gardens, Kingussie

The development of the Gynack Gardens has been a fantastic improvement to the town of Kingussie.

Since it was developed it is regularly used by community groups, locals and visitors and the gardens are the main focal point of the town.

Gynack Gardens. Image: Scottish Civic Trust.

Kingussie High School use the gardens for a variety of curricular areas including art, biology, rural skills and photography and our senior pupils enjoy eating their lunch there.

One resident Kerry Dallas said: “My family and I live locally, and have been very grateful for the upgrade to the gardens.

“Before the gardens project my children and I spent most evenings in different rooms of the house, each on our own screens and devices. Since the gardens opened we potter down in the evening with their bikes or scooters and sit in the gardens”.

Rothes Community Playpark

Rothes Community Playpark has recently been upgraded to include a variety of fun and inclusive play equipment as chosen by the school, nursery and wider community.

Rothes Community Playpark. Image: Scottish Civic Trust.

The committee was created in December 2020 by a group of mums who wanted to update a rundown, increasingly sparse, unloved park to create a fun, safe, inclusive space.

Due to funding restrictions many items in the old park were removed due to safety concerns but not replaced therefore the park was nearing end of life.

Families forced to meet outdoors in the pandemic began to feel the negative effects of having a poor outdoor space.

The community felt the old park was not suited for all ages 0 to 12, particular for children aged five to eight years therefore not meeting the needs of all families.

Rothes is several miles from the next village therefore this space really is an important part of community life, evident by the community support given and community feedback given.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court
Police confirmed they attended two separate incidents of livestock worrying in Orkney.. Image: Sonja Jordan/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock…
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary
Council Leader Robin Currie. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
'None of this has been easy': Argyll and Bute Council approves 5% council tax…

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
The course takes place at Banff Castle. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Employability programme returns to Banff for first time since pandemic
Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have 'major…
Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
2
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered. Image: DC Thomson
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented