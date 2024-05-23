Procession planned for Inverness boy Reece Mitchell’s ‘final journey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Procession planned for Inverness boy Reece Mitchell’s ‘final journey’

The 10-year-old died on May 10 after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

By Ellie Milne
Mum Donna Mitchell, pictured with Reece
Mum Donna Mitchell, pictured with Reece when he was six. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A procession will be held in Inverness on Friday to give “wee star” Reece Mitchell the send-off he deserves.

The 10-year-old, from North Kessock, died on May 10 after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

He spent his final days at Rachel House Hospice in Kinross surrounded by those who loved him most.

The youngster’s funeral will take place in Inverness on Friday with those attending encouraged to wear bright colours.

Reece will be escorted to the service by a procession of cars and motorbikes organised by Highland Cars.

They hope to give “the little man” the send-off he deserves.

The Mitchell family spent time in a garden on the day that Reece died
The Mitchell family spent time in a garden on the day that Reece died. Image: Supplied.

Procession planned for Reece Mitchell

Reece was diagnosed with Batten disease, an incurable genetic disorder which affects the nervous system, in 2018.

His mum, Donna, gave up her job as a classroom assistant to become his full-time carer – with the pair becoming inseparable.

They lived in North Kessock with Reece’s two older sisters, Courtney and Alexandra.

Following his death, Donna told The Press and Journal: “He stole the hearts of everyone that knew him, with his cheeky smile.

“Reece was only here for such a short time, he was my wee best friend, we were partners in crime.

“I wanted his time to be filled with laughter, and it was.”

Reece Mitchell as a young boy.
Reece Mitchell as a young boy. Image: Supplied.

His family has invited those who have followed Reece’s journey to take part in a convoy of cars and motorbikes to escort him on his final journey.

Motorists are asked to meet at the main car park at the shore front in North Kessock from 1pm.

The convoy is expected to cross Kessock Bridge at about 2pm.

Anyone not driving is asked to stand at the bottom of the bridge and clap “the wee star” for his final run.

Police will also be in attendance to greet participants and direct traffic.

Community supporting family

Reece Mitchell and Callum Beattie
Reece Mitchell, pictured aged 9, was treated to a private concert by Callum Beattie. Image: Donna Mitchell.

Family friend Rory Anderson has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Reece to help raise funds for the funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser has almost reached its £5,000 goal thanks to donations from more than 200 people.

In a message shared on the page, he wrote: “Reece was a funny, playful, intelligent and determined wee boy who was unfortunately born with a genetic disease that meant that his life was taken far too soon.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain that Donna, Courtney and Alex are feeling right now. Donna has devoted the past five years to being Reece’s full-time carer.

“I would like to try and support the family as much as possible and without any added worries of funeral, travel and memorial expenses.”

More from Inverness

Sandra Patience
‘Touched the lives of thousands’: Tributes paid to inspirational Inverness teacher Sandra Patience
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative Picture shows; Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Murderer faces jail after stealing £120,000 from mother-in-law's bank account
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart
An black and white image of Inverness Castle
Inverness Castle: a story of kings and queens, prisoners and tourists
Artist's impression of the new immersive Inverness Castle experience
All you need to know about the multi-million pound Inverness Castle tourism project
Charles Street was closed to allow children to play in last year's pilot.
Brilliant or ridiculous? Move to close an Inverness street to let kids play gets…
Alastair Campbell and his bagpipes helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Inverness chamber's big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie's
Highland dancing at the Inverness Highland Games
Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle
Cradlehall House
'Residents more likely to be professionals': Fears B-listed Inverness mansion could become student flats
People evacuated from Inverness train station. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Inverness train station re-opens after fire