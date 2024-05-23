Procession planned for Inverness boy Reece Mitchell’s ‘final journey’

A procession will be held in Inverness on Friday to give “wee star” Reece Mitchell the send-off he deserves.

The 10-year-old, from North Kessock, died on May 10 after a five-year fight with Batten disease.

He spent his final days at Rachel House Hospice in Kinross surrounded by those who loved him most.

The youngster’s funeral will take place in Inverness on Friday with those attending encouraged to wear bright colours.

Reece will be escorted to the service by a procession of cars and motorbikes organised by Highland Cars.

They hope to give “the little man” the send-off he deserves.

Procession planned for Reece Mitchell

Reece was diagnosed with Batten disease, an incurable genetic disorder which affects the nervous system, in 2018.

His mum, Donna, gave up her job as a classroom assistant to become his full-time carer – with the pair becoming inseparable.

They lived in North Kessock with Reece’s two older sisters, Courtney and Alexandra.

Following his death, Donna told The Press and Journal: “He stole the hearts of everyone that knew him, with his cheeky smile.

“Reece was only here for such a short time, he was my wee best friend, we were partners in crime.

“I wanted his time to be filled with laughter, and it was.”

His family has invited those who have followed Reece’s journey to take part in a convoy of cars and motorbikes to escort him on his final journey.

Motorists are asked to meet at the main car park at the shore front in North Kessock from 1pm.

The convoy is expected to cross Kessock Bridge at about 2pm.

Anyone not driving is asked to stand at the bottom of the bridge and clap “the wee star” for his final run.

Police will also be in attendance to greet participants and direct traffic.

Community supporting family

Family friend Rory Anderson has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Reece to help raise funds for the funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser has almost reached its £5,000 goal thanks to donations from more than 200 people.

In a message shared on the page, he wrote: “Reece was a funny, playful, intelligent and determined wee boy who was unfortunately born with a genetic disease that meant that his life was taken far too soon.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain that Donna, Courtney and Alex are feeling right now. Donna has devoted the past five years to being Reece’s full-time carer.

“I would like to try and support the family as much as possible and without any added worries of funeral, travel and memorial expenses.”