Home News Inverness

Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with council cash

By Louise Glen
March 20, 2023, 7:31 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 7:32 pm
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A call has been made for a new crossing over the River Ness in Inverness as the cost of repairing the current bridge soars.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South ward, said that while the current iconic Infirmary Bridge can be repaired, it would make sense to look at the long-term future of the crossing.

Mr Macpherson says that while the estimated cost is at £500,000 to repair the bridge  -he has been told by an engineer it would cost no more than £1.3million to replace the bridge completely.

This would, he argues, reduce the cost in coming years of constantly needing to find the money to repair the ailing Infirmary Bridge.

Public want us to be frugal

The 142-year-old crossing is often closed in order to protect public safety and prevent serious damage which could be caused to the footbridge if used by large numbers of people during events held on public roads or venues nearby.

He said: “I think we need to look at if this is the best and most effective use of council money.

“Spending around £500,000 on the bridge will no doubt mean that in five, or 10 years time, we will need to spend a similar amount to have it repaired again.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“If we spent £1.3million on a new crossing, we would get something fit for purpose and importantly we would get a guarantee. People would be able to cross the River Ness to all the events that take place in the city centre.

“If the public wants us to be frugal – which I have no doubt that it does – then we should be thinking long-term about pedestrian and cycling routes around the city.”

He continued: “Betterment is important. We could have a new bridge in the same style.”

The Infirmary suspension bridge is made of wire rope and truss deck type.

It was built in 1881 by C R Manners, engineer, and W Smith and Sons of Ness Iron Works as contractors.

The main span is 173ft with side spans of 50ft.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “The council is constrained by the available funding.

“Currently, the plan is to carry out remedial work and this has been agreed by council.”

When will the bridge be closed?

A new road order, which covers the entire year, has been created to detail the dates on which Inverness’s Infirmary Bridge will be closed to the public in 2023.

Although the order covers the period from 10.30am on Sunday March 12 until Friday March 1 2024 the bridge will only be closed at specific times as specified below:

Sunday March 12:  Inverness Half Marathon and Inverness 5K – 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Sunday April 23: Etape Loch Ness – 5am to 4pm.

Sunday May 14: Cancer Research UK, Race for Life 5K & 10K – 8am to 1.30pm.

Saturday May 27: The Gathering Event – 10am until  8am on Sunday May 28.

Saturday 1 July: LCC Live (Bught Park concert) – 1pm to midnight.

Sunday July 2: CC Live (Bught Park concert) – 4pm until midnight.

Saturday July 15: Inverness Highland Games – 9am until 8pm.

The bridge will be closed during Inverness Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Saturday July 22: Highland Pride 2023 – 12pm until 9pm.

Sunday October 1: Loch Ness Marathon, River Ness 10K And River Ness 5K – 8.30am until 5pm.

Sunday 5 November: Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks Display – 4pm- 8pm.

Sunday 12 November: Remembrance Day Parade – 1pm- 5pm.

Sunday December 31: Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling (Hogmanay Event) -7pm until 2am on Monday January 1.

An alternative route will be available using Ness Walk Upper, Bishops Road, Ardross Terrace, Ness Walk, the Ness Bridge, Castle Road and the Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road.

