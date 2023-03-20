Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must ‘come out firing’ on Tuesday to kickstart World Championship play-off bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s women’s curlers, led by Aberdonian skip Rebecca Morrison, lost both of their round-robin matches on day three of the World Women’s Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Scots started the day with a record of one win and two losses from the weekend’s action – with their opening match against Germany the game where they claimed their only victory so far.

Early on Monday, Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson saw a clash with Korea swing away from them late on, losing out 6-4 after entering the final end three behind.

Against Canada in the late session, the Scots were unable to recover from their rivals’ four in the first end, despite fighting all the way in a 9-8 defeat.

Morrison, who is from Kincorth, thinks the margins have been fine for her team so far – and she isn’t giving up hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

Ahead of meetings with Norway and Italy on Tuesday, she said: “It is hard to know that we’re so close to having a really good record at this point and instead to have the record we have.

“It really is tough to swallow, but I think a lot of that just comes down to the other teams having a little bit more experience than us.

“We just need to find ways to learn from each of those games.”

She added: “We’ve got to go for these remaining games in order to meet our goal of making the play-offs.

“We’re still not completely outside, but it will be tough to do, so we’re just going to have to learn from the mistakes we’ve made in these matches and come out firing.”