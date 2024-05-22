Inverness Castle: a story of kings and queens, prisoners and tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Castle: a story of kings and queens, prisoners and tourists

A succession of castles have stood on the site of the city's most prominent landmark.

By John Ross
An black and white image of Inverness Castle
There has been a castle in Inverness since the 11th century. Image courtesy of Cook Collection Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

From its dominant position looking down over the River Ness, Inverness Castle is the most prominent landmark in the city.

The current building is just the latest incarnation of a succession of castles that have stood on the site and with a variety of purposes.

The current 19th century structure is being given a 21st century make-over as a major tourist attraction that will reflect its role in the city’s history.

Here’s what you need to know about the castle’s past.

When was the first Inverness Castle built?

The first castle on the existing site was built in the 11th century by David I, son of Malcolm III.

Malcolm had earlier destroyed the castle of his rival, Macbeth, at nearby Crown Hill.

In 1308 the castle was taken by Robert I (Robert the Bruce) and destroyed to prevent  further military use against his authority in the North.

Drawing of Robert the Bruce
Robert the Bruce. Image Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock

During a visit to Inverness in 1428, King James I summoned 50 clan chiefs who had defied him to a parliament.

He then had them arrested and imprisoned, with some executed.

Among those held was Alexander, the Lord of the Isles, and his mother.

After a year in prison, Alexander returned with 10,000 men.

He set fire to Inverness, although he failed in a bid to take the castle.

Mary Queen of Scots

A later castle was completed in the mid-16th century.

When Mary Queen of Scots came to Inverness in September 1562, the castle gates were shut against her on the orders of George Gordon, Earl of Huntly.

Drawing of Mary Queen of Scots in court
Mary Queen of Scots was stopped at the castle gates. Image Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock

Her supporters captured the building in the three-day Siege of Inverness.

For good measure the Queen had the keeper of the castle, Alexander Gordon, hanged.

In the 1700s, Inverness Castle was occupied by Covenanting troops during the civil wars before being taken by Royalists in 1649.

History of the Jacobites and Inverness Castle

During the 1715 Jacobite Rising, the castle was occupied by a Jacobite garrison.

It then fled after Hanoverian supporters threatened to raze it to the ground.

Following the Rising, around 1730, the castle was fortified as an anti-Jacobite military base and barracks.

It was renamed Fort George, after King George I.

Portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie
Charles Edward Stuart. Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image Shutterstock

The garrison fort was reinforced once more in 1725.

But it was captured by Prince Charles Edward Stuart – Bonnie Prince Charlie – and his Jacobite army 20 years later.

Following defeat at the Battle of Culloden in 1746, the prince ordered the castle be blown up to prevent it falling into the government’s hands.

Courthouse and prison

The castle lay derelict until the early 19th century when it was decided Inverness needed a new courthouse and jail.

It was constructed in two phases, the courthouse in the 1830s , on what is now the south tower.

It was followed by a north tower in the 1840s, used initially as a jail.

A new High Church, academy and town steeple were also completed in the late 18th century as Inverness rebuilt following the 1745-46 war.

Police patrol cars at Inverness castle in 1957
Police patrol cars at the castle in 1957. Image courtesty of Highland Photographic Archive, Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Around the same time the Northern Institute was built, a forerunner to Inverness College and University of the Highlands and Islands.

In 1899, another castle feature was added, although not to the actual building.

A statue to Flora MacDonald, the woman who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie escape from Scotland after Culloden, was erected.

She is positioned looking down the Great Glen awaiting the return of the prince.

Modern and future uses

The current red sandstone structure was built on the site of the original castle by a number of 19th-century architects.

The southern part was completed in 1836. The north block, previously a prison and then an additional courthouse, followed in 1848.

Inverness-shire County Council held its meetings in the courthouse until 1963 before moving to a new HQ in Glenurquhart Road.

Castle Hill was the home of the Inverness-shire Constabulary until 1975 when it relocated to Old Perth Road.

The unveling of the Flora MacDoanld memorial at Inverness Castle in 1899
The unveling of the Flora MacDoanld memorial in 1899. Image courtesty of Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

The castle continued to serve a judicial function, holding district, sheriff and High Court hearings.

In 2020 the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service moved out on completion of a multi-million pound justice centre in Inverness.

It allowed work to start on the world class visitor attraction, the Inverness Castle Experience.

More from Inverness

Artist's impression of the new immersive Inverness Castle experience
All you need to know about the multi-million pound Inverness Castle tourism project
Charles Street was closed to allow children to play in last year's pilot.
Brilliant or ridiculous? Move to close an Inverness street to let kids play gets…
Alastair Campbell and his bagpipes helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Inverness chamber's big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie's
Highland dancing at the Inverness Highland Games
Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle
Cradlehall House
'Residents more likely to be professionals': Fears B-listed Inverness mansion could become student flats
People evacuated from Inverness train station. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Inverness train station re-opens after fire
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident
Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness man in court on attempted murder charges after disturbance on street
Woodlands was designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863. Image: Galbraith.
Victorian home on banks of the River Ness on sale for £1.25 million
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ

Conversation