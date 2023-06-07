Highland Council announce resurfacing works on Old Perth Road in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Inverness road is to undergo a facelift in the coming weeks.

Highland Council have announced plans to carry out resurfacing works on Old Perth Road, close to Raigmore Hospital.

The works will be completed over five consecutive nights from Sunday, June 25 between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Council officials have confirmed the works are being carried out when traffic flow is lighter.

The project will see the improvements to the existing rod surface between Raigmore Avenue and the small roundabout, near Culcabock Avenue.

Works are due to be completed by Thursday, June 29.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope the long-term benefits will be welcomed by road users.”

A guide to the programme of resurfacing works

Contractors on site will spend the first two evenings removing and laying the new road surface between Raigmore Avenue and Culcabock Avenue.

Upon completion, works to replace the carriageway around the small roundabout connecting Old Perth Road and Culcabock Road will take place overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Works to remove the existing road surfaces will take place before 11pm to minimise noise disturbance to local residents.

On the final day, workers will finish resurfacing works in the area ahead of laying the white lines and yellow box junction road markings.

These works will be completed ahead of resurfacing works on Culcabock Road.

Dates and times for these works will be announced in due course.