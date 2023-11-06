Graeme Souness shocked as Inverness teen with ‘butterfly skin’ reveals she’s ‘had 60 surgeries’ and regularly travels over 500 miles for operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Souness shocked as Inverness teen with ‘butterfly skin’ reveals she’s ‘had 60 surgeries’ and regularly travels over 500 miles for operations

Isla Grist, 15, regularly travels from the Highlands to the UK capital for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) surgeries.

By Ross Hempseed
Graeme Souness and Isla Grist
Isla Grist and Graeme Souness. Image: Andy Grist.

Football legend Graeme Souness was shocked to learn an Inverness teen with ‘butterfly skin’ has had over 60 surgeries in a bid to help her manage the incurable condition.

Isla Grist, 15, regularly travels over 500 miles from the Highlands to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for surgery for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The rare condition, also known as ‘butterfly skin‘, causes skin to tear and bluster when touched and means Isla is in constant pain.

Former Rangers manager and Sky Sports pundit Souness is a family friend and has used his profile to raise funds for research into the condition.

Isla has lived an extraordinary life already, and touched many hearts. Image: Andy Grist

Mr Souness, 70, has already raised over £1.5m for butterfly skin charity DEBRA by swimming the English Channel with Isla’s dad, Andy.

He was invited by Isla and her mum Rachael to one of Isla’s many hospital appointments, with the journey filmed by BBC News.

The family travel frequently by sleeper train – an 11-hour ‘military operation’ – as changing Isla’s dressings can take two people four hours and requires a holdall of medication, bandages and equipment.

This time a balloon was set to be placed in her airway to help expand it – as scar tissue from internal blisters has severely narrowed her throat.

Graeme Souness shocked to learn Isla has ‘had 60 surgeries’

In the BBC clip, Mr Souness greets the family in London before the trio take a taxi to Great Ormond Street.

The taxi driver insists his fare being donated to charity – saying he heard Mr Souness previously discussing EB on the radio.

Sitting down with the family, Mr Souness is shocked to learn that Miss Grist has had around 60 surgeries.

Later, he takes the family to Borough Market so Isla can enjoy some of her favourite food.

A visibly emotional Souness told BBC Breakfast reporter John Maguire: “I come from a background of sport where people talk about strong personalities and winners, and people who can dig deep.

“I have never witnessed anything like this because it [EB] is with them all the time and it’s not just the physical aspect, it’s the mental aspect.”

“Isla is bright as a button. Isla knows what’s coming down the track for her, she knows it’s more of the same.

“It’s Groundhog Day. It will be painful the next week, it will be painful the week after that.

He added: “We have to find some relief for them.”

‘You can’t take the pain away’: Father of Isla Grist speaks out on Highland teenager’s butterfly skin agony

