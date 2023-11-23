Police ask for CCTV to help find missing Inverness man

Inverness police have made an urgent appeal to find missing man James Murray.

The 69-year-old has not been seen since 4.30pm on Wednesday in the Hilton area of the city.

Saying it is out of character for James to go missing, officers are appealing for CCTV footage to help find him.

James – also known as Rialt, Jim or Jimmy – is described as being around 5ft9 in height, of slim build, with shoulder-length dirty blonde curly hair.

Missing person James Murray was wearing a beanie hat

When last seen he was wearing an olive-coloured dark jacket, jeans, navy blue trainers and a black beanie hat.

Sergeant Jon MacDonald said: “This is out of character for James and we are appealing for anyone who has seen James or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone in the surrounding areas of Hilton who may have any private CCTV which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0002 of 23 November, 2023.