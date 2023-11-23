Police ask for CCTV to help find missing Inverness man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ask for CCTV to help find missing Inverness man

James Murray has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon which is " out of character".

By Louise Glen
Missing person James Murray.
James Murray was last seen in Hilton, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Inverness police have made an urgent appeal to find missing man James Murray.

The 69-year-old has not been seen since 4.30pm on Wednesday in the Hilton area of the city.

Saying it is out of character for James to go missing, officers are appealing for CCTV footage to help find him.

James – also known as Rialt, Jim or Jimmy – is described as being around 5ft9 in height, of slim build, with shoulder-length dirty blonde curly hair.

Missing person James Murray was wearing a beanie hat

When last seen he was wearing an olive-coloured dark jacket, jeans, navy blue trainers and a black beanie hat.

James Murray who has been reported missing.
James Murray is missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Sergeant Jon MacDonald said: “This is out of character for James and we are appealing for anyone who has seen James or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone in the surrounding areas of Hilton who may have any private CCTV which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0002 of 23 November, 2023.

 

