The obituaries that can’t be written: Remembering the family of Inverness Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The obituaries that can’t be written: Remembering the family of Inverness Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler

The Highland pensioner's mother and siblings were deported to Auschwitz.

By Lindsay Bruce
The loved ones of Inverness pensioner Kathy Hagler.
The loved ones of Inverness pensioner Kathy Hagler.

It’s a family tree like almost any other, but though smiling photos populate the branches, Inverness Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler knows very little else about her parents and siblings.

With no grave to visit, or death certificates in her possession, retired journalist Kathy is left only with the stark facts of history and the evidence she’s gathered over the years.

Today, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, we’re paying tribute to the Hagler family.

“When you die like they did there’s no obituary appearing in a newspaper. It’s like a blank page of what could have been,” Kathy says.

The Haglers of Munkács

Residing in Munkács, now part of Ukraine, the Haglers were part of one of the largest Jewish communities in what was then Czechoslovakia.

In the 1941 census there were 13,488 Jewish residents making up over 40% of the Carpathian mountain valley town.

Munkács was later annexed to Hungary. Many young Jews were gradually conscripted into the Hungarian army.

The Hagler family of Munkács.

In 1942 Kathleen Hagler was born but less than two years later the German army, invaded forcing her and her family into a ghetto. Within three months the entire community was gone.

On May 23 1944, the final deportation train left Munkács, carrying 3,080 people. Like all the others before them they were headed to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Rita and Ziggy Hagler

Zsigmond Hagler came from Munkács. He met his bride, Regina Blank, who preferred to be called Rita, when she was sent from Budapest to receive medical treatment in the mountains.

The daughter of Rebekah Blank (maiden name Stern), who a divorced orthodox Jewish woman from the Hungarian capital, she had one sister, Rozsi.

Zsigmond, or Ziggy as he was known in the family, was a “high-up clerk” in an office, “a bit like an accountant”, Kathy believes.

Lajos Hagler

The couple’s first born son Lajos, known as Lali, was born in 1935.

The only thing we know about Lali is that in 1944 his grandmother paid to have him smuggled from the ghetto. When the day came he was suffering from “something like German measles”. A fever prohibited him from travelling.

Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler of Inverness pictured at home looking through her photo albums.
Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler of Inverness. <br />Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Instead, Kathy was taken to safety. Just two weeks later, when their rescuer returned, Lali had gone with the other Jews of Munkács to the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

Judit Hagler

Rita’s first daughter was baby Judit. Though some photos exist of the baby nothing else is known except that she died of natural causes in infancy.

Her younger sister Kathy would be born in 1942.

Around 1943 Ziggy was “taken” – presumed into forced labour – unaware that his wife was pregnant again.

Eva Hagler

Sometime between late 1943 and early 1944 the couple’s third daughter, baby Eva, was born. She would have been a babe in arms when her mother and brother boarded the train to Auschwitz.

No photos exist of baby Eva.