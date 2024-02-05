Are people shoplifting to survive? Figures show huge increase in theft in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Are people shoplifting to survive? Figures show huge increase in theft in Inverness

The number of people caught shoplifting in the Highland capital has nearly doubled in the last year.

By Stuart Findlay
The number of people caught shoplifting in Inverness has hugely increased. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The number of people caught shoplifting in Inverness has hugely increased. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A huge rise in the number of people caught shoplifting in Inverness has prompted fears about how families are surviving the cost-of-living crisis.

Figures presented to the Inverness city committee on Monday showed that 686 people were caught in a nine-month period between April and November last year.

Across the same period in 2022-23 it was 386 and in 2021-22 it was 281.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill told the committee: “It is a challenging time for us.

“We are very aware of it and trying to do everything we can.

“But it is an increasing issue and a whole community response is required.”

‘It’s a very sorry state of affairs’

It is sometimes the case that an increase in crime figures is down to a greater focus on that issue.

If the force pledges to clamp down on speeding around schools, numbers are bound to rise if they park a few extra officers outside the gates and catch them.

But the way the shoplifting problem is being discussed suggests it goes beyond that.

Some of it is down to necessity.

View over Inverness, Citizens Advice Bureau logo and Alasdair Christie
Councillor Alasdair Christie is the manager of Inverness’s Citizens Advice Bureau. Image: DC Thomson.

Inverness Ness-side councillor Alasdair Christie referenced his own work as manager of the city’s Citizens Advice Bureau to outline how bad it has been getting.

He said: “We need to recognise that it is not just food items that are being stolen for personal use.

“It’s nappies, it’s formula and milk for babies, it’s sanitary and hygiene products.

“We really need to look to see what we can do to address some of this. It’s a very sorry state of affairs we’re living in at the moment.”

What can be done?

Councillor Duncan Macpherson said he had recently spoken to someone who wasn’t surprised to hear that people are having to steal food to survive.

Addressing Chief Inspector Hill, he said: “This must be causing a huge problem for the police. And what can we do?”

Chief Inspector Hill said vulnerable people were being informed about local support services wherever possible.

Duncan MacPherson, picutred in a green jacket overlooking Culloden Moor, was sad to hear about the closure of the Culloden Moor Inn nnear Inverness.
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She said: “Without doing a deep-dive on why, I would suggest there are a number of different reasons.

“But when we are identifying people who are shoplifting to feed themselves, we are trying to sign-post them to local support services.

“All we can do is keep sign-posting them towards that support.”

