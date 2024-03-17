William Ogilvy: Inverness man missing overnight traced safe and well

A 27-year-old man reported missing from Inverness has been traced safe and well.

William Ogilvy was reported missing after last being seen in the Raigmore area of the city at about 11.30am on Saturday.

In a police statement, an officer said: “William Ogilvy, 27, who had been reported missing from Inverness, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”