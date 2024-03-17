Inverness William Ogilvy: Inverness man missing overnight traced safe and well William Ogilvy was last seen in the city on Saturday morning, but has since been traced by Police Scotland. By Ellie Milne March 17 2024, 11:36 am March 17 2024, 11:36 am Share William Ogilvy: Inverness man missing overnight traced safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6405094/william-ogilvy-inverness-missing-traced/ Copy Link William Ogilvy has been traced safe and well. Image: Police Scotland. A 27-year-old man reported missing from Inverness has been traced safe and well. William Ogilvy was reported missing after last being seen in the Raigmore area of the city at about 11.30am on Saturday. In a police statement, an officer said: “William Ogilvy, 27, who had been reported missing from Inverness, has been traced safe and well. “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”