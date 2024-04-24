Exclusive: £800k revamp of offices near new Aberdeen Market as city improvement gurus poised to move to ‘regeneration hotspot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: £800k revamp of offices near new Aberdeen Market as city improvement gurus poised to move to ‘regeneration hotspot’

The Merchant Exchange building has been done up as the major project takes shape yards away.

The Merchant Exchange office complex in Aberdeen.
The Merchant Exchange office complex in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/Clarke Cooper
By Ben Hendry

Developers have completed an £800,000 revamp of Aberdeen’s Merchant Exchange offices – and city improvement chiefs are poised to move to the regeneration hotspot.

Property firm the SRE Group has brought the granite building “up to date” with the six-figure investment.

Owners say HS Beauty and Aurora Energy have already been attracted to the “revitalised” venue.

And city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired are poised to sign a deal to move to the spot just yards from the city’s new £40 million market.

The indoor food and drink hall is hoped to transform the fortunes of the centre, with early construction work under way.

The Merchant Exchange building. Image Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
There are hopes the new market will have a knock-on effect on the surrounding area. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Merchant Exchange Aberdeen offices located in ‘up and coming area’

The SRE Group says this shows the market project is already “strengthening the appeal of Exchange Street and nearby Union Street as top office locations”.

An Aberdeen Inspired spokesman explained that the could be the perfect destination, as the outfit eyes a flit from its Upperkirkgate home.

He said: “The office accommodation at Merchant Exchange is an ideal permanent base for the needs of Aberdeen Inspired as a business improvement district (BID).

“It is in the heart of our BID area and also in the heart of the Merchant Quarter, one of the city’s up-and-coming areas due to the extensive regeneration happening in that part of Aberdeen.”

The Merchant Exchange building has been upgraded as premium Aberdeen offices. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

As part of the city centre masterplan, new bike lanes are to be created through the surrounding streets.

The area beside the train and bus stations will be upgraded to provide something of a “welcome mat” for visitors to Aberdeen.

All roads lead to the new Aberdeen market. The city council has unveiled plans for a roads shakeup to put pedestrians first in the Merchant Quarter. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
All roads lead to the new Aberdeen market. The city council unveiled plans for a roads shakeup to put pedestrians first in the Merchant Quarter. View of Carmelite Street published by Aberdeen City Council.

Merchant Exchange refurb shows Aberdeen is ‘exciting business destination’

John Grewar, who manages lettings for the SRE Group, said: “Merchant Exchange is an integral part of our Aberdeen portfolio.

“Its ideal city centre location is now reflected in our refurbishment of the building, which has created a collection of ‘walk in’ suites with break-out areas and meeting rooms for the larger offices.

“We are delighted to see Aberdeen continue to evolve as an exciting, supportive business destination.”

It comes after the same firm confirmed a £3m overhaul of Caledonian House on Union Street.

Read more about the Granite Mile offices revamp here.

