Exclusive: £800k revamp of offices near new Aberdeen Market as city improvement gurus poised to move to ‘regeneration hotspot’

Developers have completed an £800,000 revamp of Aberdeen’s Merchant Exchange offices – and city improvement chiefs are poised to move to the regeneration hotspot.

Property firm the SRE Group has brought the granite building “up to date” with the six-figure investment.

Owners say HS Beauty and Aurora Energy have already been attracted to the “revitalised” venue.

And city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired are poised to sign a deal to move to the spot just yards from the city’s new £40 million market.

The indoor food and drink hall is hoped to transform the fortunes of the centre, with early construction work under way.

Merchant Exchange Aberdeen offices located in ‘up and coming area’

The SRE Group says this shows the market project is already “strengthening the appeal of Exchange Street and nearby Union Street as top office locations”.

An Aberdeen Inspired spokesman explained that the could be the perfect destination, as the outfit eyes a flit from its Upperkirkgate home.

He said: “The office accommodation at Merchant Exchange is an ideal permanent base for the needs of Aberdeen Inspired as a business improvement district (BID).

“It is in the heart of our BID area and also in the heart of the Merchant Quarter, one of the city’s up-and-coming areas due to the extensive regeneration happening in that part of Aberdeen.”

As part of the city centre masterplan, new bike lanes are to be created through the surrounding streets.

The area beside the train and bus stations will be upgraded to provide something of a “welcome mat” for visitors to Aberdeen.

Do you think more office workers will be lured to a rejuvenated Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Merchant Exchange refurb shows Aberdeen is ‘exciting business destination’

John Grewar, who manages lettings for the SRE Group, said: “Merchant Exchange is an integral part of our Aberdeen portfolio.

“Its ideal city centre location is now reflected in our refurbishment of the building, which has created a collection of ‘walk in’ suites with break-out areas and meeting rooms for the larger offices.

“We are delighted to see Aberdeen continue to evolve as an exciting, supportive business destination.”

It comes after the same firm confirmed a £3m overhaul of Caledonian House on Union Street.

Read more about the Granite Mile offices revamp here.