From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian Market

Unlike his last job, Darren Falconer hopes to start a new business venture in Inverness with a bang.

He is behind a Highland Hog Roasts spin-off set to open in the Victorian Market around Easter.

It will be a permanent base for the firm started by his parents Ann and Karl from their Invercannich Farm in Strathglass in 2007.

Free-range traditional breeds

Darren, 29, is a partner in the business he joined full-time in 2021 having spent eight years as a bomb disposal officer with the Royal Logistic Corps.

He previously worked part-time helping to develop the firm which has grown from rearing free-range, traditional breeds to developing a thriving outdoor catering unit.

The business featured on the Highland Food and Drink Trail and last year tested the water for a permanent outlet with a pop up unit in the Victorian Market food hall.

The new unit will feature a core menu including burgers and pulled meats along with daily specials.

Darren said: “The idea is to have a permanent venue with a bigger kitchen where our chef will put a street food spin on our cuts of meat.

“We use the animals from the farm which are free-range and grass-fed. Food traceability is a massive thing for us.

“We hope the Farm to Fork ethos we have goes down well with the market customers.”

He said the market food hall is an ideal venue for the venture which will employ two new staff, possibly rising to four.

“We want to build up a customer base in Inverness. We see our core being office workers and others popping out for lunch.

More businesses coming to the Victorian Market

“In the summer the tourists, including cruise ship passengers, will be a bonus.

“The pop up last year showed us the potential of the market. It’s going to get busier and busier as all the units fill up.

“It’s a great atmosphere to work in, it has a very happy family vibe to it. We all work together and complement each other.”

Highland Hog Roasts is the latest new business getting ready to open in the market,

The Redshank is preparing to open a second unit, The Mart, selling burgers and milkshakes alongside its popular seafood business.

Ollie’s Pops will open soon, as will Blazin Pizza along with a Chinese cuisine outlet.

They join Bad Girl Bakery, Good Girl Greengrocer and off licence Moonshine that opened in the food hall which re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Since then, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire has started, as has Sushi Inverness and Indian street food business Namaste Inbhir Nis.

