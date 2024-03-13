From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian Market

Farm to Fork venture is the latest firm preparing to open in the Inverness food hall.

By John Ross
Darren Falconer is opening a new Highland Hog Roasts business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Darren Falconer is opening a new Highland Hog Roasts business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Unlike his last job, Darren Falconer hopes to start a new business venture in Inverness with a bang.

He is behind a Highland Hog Roasts spin-off set to open in the Victorian Market around Easter.

It will be a permanent base for the firm started by his parents Ann and Karl from their Invercannich Farm in Strathglass in 2007.

Free-range traditional breeds

Darren, 29, is a partner in the business he joined full-time in 2021 having spent eight years as a bomb disposal officer with the Royal Logistic Corps.

He previously worked part-time helping to develop the firm which has grown from rearing free-range, traditional breeds to developing a thriving outdoor catering unit.

The business featured on the Highland Food and Drink Trail and last year tested the water for a permanent outlet with a pop up unit in the Victorian Market food hall.

The new unit will feature a core menu including burgers and pulled meats along with daily specials.

Darren is a partner in the business with parents Ann and Karl.<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Darren said: “The idea is to have a permanent venue with a bigger kitchen where our chef will put a street food spin on our cuts of meat.

“We use the animals from the farm which are free-range and grass-fed. Food traceability is a massive thing for us.

“We hope the Farm to Fork ethos we have goes down well with the market customers.”

He said the market food hall is an ideal venue for the venture which will employ two new staff, possibly rising to four.

“We want to build up a customer base in Inverness. We see our core being office workers and others popping out for lunch.

More businesses coming to the Victorian Market

“In the summer the tourists, including cruise ship passengers, will be a bonus.

“The pop up last year showed us the potential of the market. It’s going to get busier and busier as all the units fill up.

“It’s a great atmosphere to work in, it has a very happy family vibe to it. We all work together and complement each other.”

Highland Hog Roasts is the latest new business getting ready to open in the market,

The Redshank is preparing to open a second unit, The Mart, selling burgers and milkshakes alongside its popular seafood business.

The business started at Invercannich Farm

Ollie’s Pops will open soon, as will Blazin Pizza along with a Chinese cuisine outlet.

They join Bad Girl Bakery, Good Girl Greengrocer and off licence Moonshine that opened in the food hall which re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Since then, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire has started, as has Sushi Inverness and Indian street food business Namaste Inbhir Nis.

