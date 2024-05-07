‘State of the art’ Inverness bowling alley moves a step closer as licence granted for it to sell booze until 1am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘State of the art’ Inverness bowling alley moves a step closer as licence granted for it to sell booze until 1am

The bowling alley and an inflatable activity centre are due to open at the Highland capital's biggest retail park.

By Stuart Findlay
Hollywood Bowl will be opening a new bowling alley in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl will be opening a new bowling alley in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl

Inverness’s new bowling alley will be able to sell alcohol until 1am, Highland Council’s licensing board has agreed.

Hollywood Bowl is the company that will run the new bowling alley, which will form part of an “entertainment centre” at the Inverness Shopping Park.

It will sit alongside an inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate at the site left behind by the Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

Commercial solicitor Lynn Simpson – acting on behalf of Hollywood Bowl – told today’s Highland licensing board it was “vital” the company was granted a licence to sell alcoholic drinks.

She added: “The applicant will be investing around £3m in this site and creating 35 full-time equivalent jobs.

“This is an experienced operator with a great track record in Scotland. And they want to invest in this site.”

No objections to licensing plan

There were no objections to the application and the board unanimously agreed to grant Hollywood Bowl its licence to sell alcohol between 11am and 1am, seven days a week.

The bowling alley, described in the licensing papers as “state of the art”, will use the ground floor of the building.

The site of the new bowling alley. Image: Google Maps

A building warrant has been lodged by Hollywood Bowl, describing the work it intends to carry out before it opens.

The total cost of the work is listed at £1.8m.

Once complete, the building will look much the same as Hollywood Bowl’s other outlets in Scotland.

Alongside the 10-pin bowling alley, there will be a selection of pool tables and arcade game machines.

How did we get here?

The path for a new bowling alley at this site has been a rocky one so far.

Numerous protests by members of the Everlast gym were held to convince its owners to keep it going.

But ultimately, its 2,000 members were left disappointed when Hercules Unit Trust, owners of the Inverness Shopping Park, pressed on with its plans to bring the bowling alley and inflatable activity centre there.

Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the time, the trust said it made the move because Sports Direct and Everlast “wished to vacate the premises”.

More than 200 objections to the bowling alley plans were lodged with Highland Council.

There was also a petition calling for the gym to be saved which gathered more than 600 signatures.

But ultimately, a planning application to allow the bowling alley and inflatable centre passed by a single vote last December.

