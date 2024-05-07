‘State of the art’ Inverness bowling alley moves a step closer as licence granted for it to sell booze until 1am

Inverness’s new bowling alley will be able to sell alcohol until 1am, Highland Council’s licensing board has agreed.

Hollywood Bowl is the company that will run the new bowling alley, which will form part of an “entertainment centre” at the Inverness Shopping Park.

It will sit alongside an inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate at the site left behind by the Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

Commercial solicitor Lynn Simpson – acting on behalf of Hollywood Bowl – told today’s Highland licensing board it was “vital” the company was granted a licence to sell alcoholic drinks.

She added: “The applicant will be investing around £3m in this site and creating 35 full-time equivalent jobs.

“This is an experienced operator with a great track record in Scotland. And they want to invest in this site.”

No objections to licensing plan

There were no objections to the application and the board unanimously agreed to grant Hollywood Bowl its licence to sell alcohol between 11am and 1am, seven days a week.

The bowling alley, described in the licensing papers as “state of the art”, will use the ground floor of the building.

A building warrant has been lodged by Hollywood Bowl, describing the work it intends to carry out before it opens.

The total cost of the work is listed at £1.8m.

Once complete, the building will look much the same as Hollywood Bowl’s other outlets in Scotland.

Alongside the 10-pin bowling alley, there will be a selection of pool tables and arcade game machines.

How did we get here?

The path for a new bowling alley at this site has been a rocky one so far.

Numerous protests by members of the Everlast gym were held to convince its owners to keep it going.

But ultimately, its 2,000 members were left disappointed when Hercules Unit Trust, owners of the Inverness Shopping Park, pressed on with its plans to bring the bowling alley and inflatable activity centre there.

At the time, the trust said it made the move because Sports Direct and Everlast “wished to vacate the premises”.

More than 200 objections to the bowling alley plans were lodged with Highland Council.

There was also a petition calling for the gym to be saved which gathered more than 600 signatures.

But ultimately, a planning application to allow the bowling alley and inflatable centre passed by a single vote last December.

