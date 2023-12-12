Highland councillors approve plans for new bowling alley in Inverness – signalling the end of a popular city gym

Highland councillors have approved plans for a new bowling alley in Inverness by the slimmest of margins – signalling the end of a popular city gym.

Hercules Unit Trust, the owners of Inverness Shopping Park, will now convert the Everlast Gym and the Sports Direct shop into a multi-million pound entertainment centre.

Its proposal prompted an outcry from hundreds of members of the gym who called on the council’s planning committee to reject the idea.

More than 200 objections were lodged with the council and two petitions trying to save the gym attracted more than 600 signatures.

The group even made a last-ditch plea with a letter to the committee last night.

In the letter, they begged them to “be the voice of your people when they need you”.

However, councillors were reminded they could only consider the application in a planning context and that the company behind the gym and sports outlet had previously said it wanted “to vacate the premises”.

After a stormy debate, the committee was deadlocked 6-6 on the vote.

It left committee chairman Thomas MacLennan with the casting vote and he decided to approve the plans.

Protest comes so close to succeeding

The gym shares the premises with Sports Direct and has around 2,300 members.

Some members held a demonstration outside Highland Council’s Glenurquhart Road headquarters before today’s meeting started.

It followed a similar protest in August, when more than 40 Everlast gym members showed up to an event in support of the facilities.

Planning officer John Kelly told the committee he understood the strength of feeling around the application.

But the objections lodged by the gym members were not “material planning considerations relevant to the determination of this application”.

He compared to the situation with the Ironworks music venue being replaced by a hotel, or a manufacturer choosing to close a factory employing a lot of people.

Mr Kelly said: “The planning authority cannot compel the landowner to agree to occupation with a third party.

“It is a private matter for them. Our role is to assess the suitability of this site.”

Concerns raised over bowling alley’s effect on Inverness city centre

Councillor after councillor stepped up to mourn the loss of the gym.

But they acknowledged that the only way to save it was to change the mind of the owner.

Councillor Isabelle MacKenzie raised the prospect of the bowling alley having a detrimental impact on Inverness city centre.

However, Mr Kelly said the applicant had considered 60 city centre sites and none were a suitable size.

Councillor Andrew Mackintosh said: “This is a concerning application. We are stuck between the needs of the community and the wishes of a commercial concern.

“I cannot find any legitimate reason for refusing this but I am uneasy in supporting it. This is supposed to be a community-led democracy.”

‘This is sending out the wrong message’

Several objectors watched the meeting from the chamber.

They had to be told by the committee chairman to keep it down after they applauded contributions against the plans.

Councillor Ken Gowans said he couldn’t support the application.

“I appreciate this committee has no say in commercial decisions,” he said. “But I do feel we are crying out for sports facilities on the east side of Inverness.

“This is sending out the wrong message.”

Committee chairman MacLennan said the council could find itself in a “sticky situation” if it refused the plans and then lost an appeal.

That scenario would cost the local authority a very hefty sum.

After a short adjournment, an amendment to reject the proposal on the grounds that it would have a detrimental effect on the city centre was lodged.

It won approval from most Inverness members but ultimately, the vote was deadlocked 6-6.

Councillor MacLennan stuck with his earlier vote and sided with the developer.

What did the objectors say in last-ditch plea to councillors?

The last-ditch plea from objectors centred on the effect losing the gym would have on local physical and mental health.

Everlast Gym general Nagina Ishaq, speaking on behalf of gym members, Sports Direct and Roller Bowl, said: “Highland is in dire need of mental health support.

“Yet we are on the brink of closing a facility that serves the wider community and at no cost to the Highland Council.

“I would like to see the councillors take the accountability of providing an alternative to all the members should they vote in favour of this application.”