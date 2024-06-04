Best 10 Inverness pubs to watch Euro 2024 games

The Tartan Army in Inverness are eagerly awaiting the start of the Euro 2024.

Scotland supporters in the Highland Capital are counting down the days until the opening game between Scotland and Germany in Munich on June 14.

Hundreds of residents and visitors will head to the Inverness Ice Centre as it transforms into a ‘Highland Eurozone’ with capacity for around 700 people.

However, many others will make their way to the local pubs to enjoy the games with a pint in hand.

And although everyone has their favourite, we have complied a list of what we think are the best 10 pubs in Inverness to watch the Euro 2024.

The Auctioneers

The Auctioneers in Church Street is without a doubt one of the top spots for live sport in the city.

Assistant manager Lucas Laing described it as “the hub of sport in Inverness” and confirmed they will be showing all the games.

He said: “We encourage every nationality to come, we had many Italians, French and Samoans during the Rugby World Cup and we hope to see the same thing for the Euros.”

The popular pub has 14 TVs and two projector screens, which makes it a great place for enjoying games.

Rose Street Foundry

The recently renovated Rose Street Foundry on Academy Street is a strong candidate for best pub in Inverness to watch the Euros.

Owner Stuart Forrester told the P&J they have set up eight TVs, four upstairs and four downstairs.

“We have extremely good acoustic and people can watch the TVs from every angle,” he said.

He also explained that they will be offering several meal plus pint deals.

One of the hidden gems of the extensive pub is a private room with a TV with capacity for 25 people.

The Imperial

Another hotspot for live sports with 13 TVs, the Imperial on Academy Street will be packed with Tartan Army fans.

And supporters will be in for a treat as the pub will give away free food at half time of every Scotland game.

Manager Matt Culley also confirmed there will be a free pint for every person who is at the pub one hour before the game if Scotland wins.

The Caledonian

The Caledonian on the High Street also has a lot to offer for the Euro 2024 games.

With 13 TVs, the three-floor pub will be showing all the games.

And, on a nice day, fans can gather in the beer garden, which also has a TV.

The Chieftain Hotel

At a short distance from the city centre, the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road is another well-known location for live sport.

It has seven TVs, five inside and two on a magnificent beer garden.

General manager Liz Lawson explained there will live music before kick-off and a barbecue during the games.

Corriegarth Hotel

The ‘Corrie‘ is the best bar for watching live sports in the Crown area.

General manager John Mackay said they have got an amplifier to boost the atmosphere.

“We have five TVs and are very big on live sports, we were packed during the six nations,” he explained.

Mr Mackay added that they will show every game and that they serve food all day.

“We’re making a Euros menu that will include burger plus pint deals,” he concluded.

Platform 8

Just outside the train station, Platform 8 on Academy Street is also well-known for its fantastic sports coverage.

Manager Susan Rose said fans will encounter a “good atmosphere” and a “wide selection of beers, gins and whiskys.”

She added that the pub has 12 TVs that can be watched from every angle.

Lauders

Lauders on Church Street will not just be offering the games but also great deals.

Assistant manager Chloe Brooks said a number of pints will be just £3.

The pub has a total of 8 TVs and is hoping to also have a projector.

The Glenalbyn

The Glenalbyn on Young Street is known to be “the oldest pub on the other side of the river.”

With two big TVs, they will be showing all games.

Owner Marion Anderson said there will be a deal of four pints of Foster’s for £13 and a surprise prize for best dressed Highlander.

The Keg

Despite its small premises, the Keg on Baron Taylor Street is another great sport for watching the Euro 2024.

With 6 TVs, the pub is an Inverness classic for live sport.

Manager Neil Goulding said customers are the best thing about the Keg.

“They are very welcoming,” he explained.