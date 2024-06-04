Best 10 Inverness pubs to watch Euro 2024 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Best 10 Inverness pubs to watch Euro 2024 games

'Screens visible from every angle' and burger and pint deals on offer - here's your guide to watching the football in the Highland Capital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Pub are expected to be packed when Scotland play their group stage games at Euro 2024.
Pub are expected to be packed when Scotland play their group stage games at Euro 2024.

The Tartan Army in Inverness are eagerly awaiting the start of the Euro 2024.

Scotland supporters in the Highland Capital are counting down the days until the opening game between Scotland and Germany in Munich on June 14.

Hundreds of residents and visitors will head to the Inverness Ice Centre as it transforms into a ‘Highland Eurozone’ with capacity for around 700 people.

However, many others will make their way to the local pubs to enjoy the games with a pint in hand.

And although everyone has their favourite, we have complied a list of what we think are the best 10 pubs in Inverness to watch the Euro 2024.

The Auctioneers

The Auctioneers in Church Street is without a doubt one of the top spots for live sport in the city.

Assistant manager Lucas Laing described it as “the hub of sport in Inverness” and confirmed they will be showing all the games.

Exterior of The Auctioneers on Church Street.
The Auctioneers is a classic for live sports in Inverness.
Live sports play on TV screens at Inverness pub The Auctioneers.
The pub was very popular during the Rugby World Cup.

He said: “We encourage every nationality to come, we had many Italians, French and Samoans during the Rugby World Cup and we hope to see the same thing for the Euros.”

The popular pub has 14 TVs and two projector screens, which makes it a great place for enjoying games.

View of pool tables and TV screen at the Inverness pub.
They expect to see many nationalities during the Euro 2024.
The Auctioneers has 14 TVs. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Rose Street Foundry

The recently renovated Rose Street Foundry on Academy Street is a strong candidate for best pub in Inverness to watch the Euros.

Owner Stuart Forrester told the P&J they have set up eight TVs, four upstairs and four downstairs.

“We have extremely good acoustic and people can watch the TVs from every angle,” he said.

Exterior of The Rose Street Foundry.
The Rose Street Foundry was renovated in January.
Interior of the Inverness pub.
They will have all the Euro 2024 games.

He also explained that they will be offering several meal plus pint deals.

One of the hidden gems of the extensive pub is a private room with a TV with capacity for 25 people.

Seating area inside The Rose Street Foundry.
The Rose Street Foundry has added eight big TVs.
Private room with seating for 25 people.
The private room has capacity for 25 people. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Imperial

Another hotspot for live sports with 13 TVs, the Imperial on Academy Street will be packed with Tartan Army fans.

And supporters will be in for a treat as the pub will give away free food at half time of every Scotland game.

Exterior of The Imperial on Academy Street
The Imperial on Academy Street will be showing all the games.
TV screens showing live sports inside The Imperial pub in Inverness.
The popular pub has 13 screens.

Manager Matt Culley also confirmed there will be a free pint for every person who is at the pub one hour before the game if Scotland wins.

Pool table and TV screens inside the venue.
The Imperial will be giving away free food at halftime.
Another view of the interior of The Imperial.
They will also give away free pints if Scotland wins.

The Caledonian

The Caledonian on the High Street also has a lot to offer for the Euro 2024 games.

With 13 TVs, the three-floor pub will be showing all the games.

Exterior of The Caledonian pub in Inverness High Street.
The Caledonian is a three-floor pub in Inverness High Street.
Interior of The Caledonian.
They will also be showing all the games.

And, on a nice day, fans can gather in the beer garden, which also has a TV.

TV screens and pool table at the Inverness pub.
The bar has 13 TVs spread across three floors.
The Caledonian's beer garden.
The beer garden also has a TV for the Euro 2024 games.

The Chieftain Hotel

At a short distance from the city centre, the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road is another well-known location for live sport.

It has seven TVs, five inside and two on a magnificent beer garden.

Exterior of The Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road.
The Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road.
Interior of the Inverness pub.
The pub has seven TVs.

General manager Liz Lawson explained there will live music before kick-off and a barbecue during the games.

The Chieftain Hotel's beer garden.
The beer garden has two TVs.

Corriegarth Hotel

The ‘Corrie‘ is the best bar for watching live sports in the Crown area.

General manager John Mackay said they have got an amplifier to boost the atmosphere.

“We have five TVs and are very big on live sports, we were packed during the six nations,” he explained.

Exterior of The Corriegarth
The 'Corrie' is the best bar for watching live sports in the Crown area.
Interior of the Inverness pub featuring a number of TV screens.
General manager John Mackay said they have a great selection of "real ales."

Mr Mackay added that they will show every game and that they serve food all day.

“We’re making a Euros menu that will include burger plus pint deals,” he concluded.

Another view of the interior.
The Corriegarth Hotel will have a great atmosphere for the Euro 2024 games.

Platform 8

Just outside the train station, Platform 8 on Academy Street is also well-known for its fantastic sports coverage.

Manager Susan Rose said fans will encounter a “good atmosphere” and a “wide selection of beers, gins and whiskys.”

Exterior of Platform 8 on Academy Street.
Platform 8 on Academy Street has 13 TVs for live sports.
Interior of the Inverness pub.
Manager Susan Rose said fans will encounter a "good atmosphere".

She added that the pub has 12 TVs that can be watched from every angle.

The pub offers a wide selection of beers, gins and whiskeys.” Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
TV screens playing live sports at Inverness pub Platform 8.
Platform 8 is on a convenient sport just outside the train station.

Lauders

Lauders on Church Street will not just be offering the games but also great deals.

Assistant manager Chloe Brooks said a number of pints will be just £3.

Exterior of Lauders on Church Street.
Lauders on Church Street is expected to be packed with Scotland fans.
Inside the Inverness sports pub
The pub has 8 TVs.

The pub has a total of 8 TVs and is hoping to also have a projector.

Several pints will be just £3. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Seating at Lauders.
The inside of Lauders.

The Glenalbyn

The Glenalbyn on Young Street is known to be “the oldest pub on the other side of the river.”

With two big TVs, they will be showing all games.

Exterior of The Glenalbyn on Young Street
The Glenalbyn is "the oldest pub on the other side of the river."
TV screen for live sports inside Inverness pub The Glenalbyn
All games will be shown on the two screens.

Owner Marion Anderson said there will be a deal of four pints of Foster’s for £13 and a surprise prize for best dressed Highlander.

Another view of the interior of the pub.
There will be a deal of four pints of Foster's for £13 and a surprise prize for best dressed Highlander.

The Keg

Despite its small premises, the Keg on Baron Taylor Street is another great sport for watching the Euro 2024.

With 6 TVs, the pub is an Inverness classic for live sport.

Exterior of the Keg on Baron Taylor Street
The Keg on Baron Taylor Street is a popular bar for live sport.
Manager Neil Goulding said customers are the best thing about the Keg. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Manager Neil Goulding said customers are the best thing about the Keg.

TV screens inside Inverness pub The Keg.
The Keg has six TVs.

“They are very welcoming,” he explained.

