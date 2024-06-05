Only 16 properties to rent across all of the Highlands – and workers have ‘no place to live’ amid Airbnb boom

Highland workers have told the Press and Journal finding a place to live is “very hard” due to the lack of flats to rent.

Last week, we revealed that there were only 23 properties to rent in the whole region.

However, the figure is now even lower, with just 16 properties currently available according to Rightmove property website.

Karine MacRae Simpson, Director of Tailormade Moves, explained they get dozens of applicants for a property and close viewings after the first day.

Meanwhile, the Highlands is the Scottish local authority with the highest number of Airbnb properties, with 3,567, according to the 2023 Airbnb Scotland Survey.

Aditi Jehangir, secretary of Scotland’s national tenants’ union Living Rent, told the P&J Airbnb has had a “devastating impact” on the housing issue and has led to the “destruction of communities.”

‘No places for workers to live’

After speaking to five MSPs about the “out of control” housing issue in the Highlands, the Press & Journal has asked several Highland residents about the difficulties of finding a flat in the region.

Sam Hills, manager at the Isle of Skye Candle Company on Inverness High Street, said it is “very hard” to find a flat in Inverness due to the extortionist prices.

She believes short-term holiday lets are part of the problem.

“There’re a lot of Airbnb and not enough flats,” she argued.

She continued: “Me and my partner are quite lucky because we live in a house he inherited, as mortgage rates also make it impossible to buy a flat these days.

“The thing with the Highlands is that there’re no places for workers to live, so eventually businesses will shut down.”

His colleague James Aaron Semple, from Skye, explained the problem is even worse back home.

“In Skye, basically all houses in Portree and Broadford are Airbnb,” he said.

He believes there should be a restriction on the number of properties someone can turn into Airbnb.

The 26-year-old said: “Some people buy a lot of houses and turn them into short-term lets, holding up for everyone else.

“Being from Skye, there’s nothing to rent there, and Inverness could soon fall into that category as well.”

A 32-year-old Portree resident explained it is “nearly impossible” to find a flat to rent for young people.

He said: “I’m very lucky because I bought my house a few years ago, but young people are being forced to leave the island as there’s nowhere to live.”

Highlands and islands Airbnb boom

According to Rightmove, there are no flats to rent in Skye, which contrasts with the large number of Airbnb in the island.

There are more than 1,000 Airbnb across Skye, with nearly 200 just in Portree.

Meanwhile, Invergordon resident John Spiers explained it is “particularly hard to find anywhere to rent in the Highlands.”

The 32-year-old commutes to his job at Inverness’ CeX because he could not find any flat in the Highland Capital.

He said: “I tried to look with my wife for a flat to rent in Inverness, but they were all quite expensive and there was not much available, so we gave up after a few months.”

Grigor, 32, who works at the recently opened Birch Cafe in Inverness, also believes it is “really hard to find anywhere to live.”

He said: “I have a friend who recently moved into the city, and she was shocked as hers is the only flat in a whole building of six apartments that is not an Airbnb.”

Highlands workers let down as Airbnb use ‘explodes’

At Scotland’s national tenants’ union Living Rent, they believe the lack of homes in the Highlands and Islands “is beyond breaking point.”

Secretary Aditi Jehangir thinks Airbnb has had a “devastating impact” on the housing issue.

She is in favour of limiting the number of short-term holiday lets.

She said: “The explosion of holiday lets has come at the expense of families being able to live in the communities they called home.

“Holiday lets are aiding the destruction of communities, forcing neighbours to leave, and shops and schools to close.”

She continued: “Depopulation is destroying our communities and turning the Highlands and Islands into a ghost town. Our communities are clear – we urgently need to crack down on second home ownership and short-term lets.

“Every holiday let, is one less family living in our communities. The impact is devastating. Demand for holiday lets is inflating the price of housing and pushing up rents.”

In addition to cracking-down on holiday lets, Ms Jehangir added that the Scottish Government “needs to bring forward the introduction of rent controls” and “build more social housing across the Highlands.”

On similar lines, Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive of private renters’ campaign group Generation Rent, explained the increase in holiday lets “has pushed renters out in favour of holidaymakers.

Mr Craw said: “Renting in the Highlands is very difficult right now. Rents have been rising faster than wages and this is exacerbated by the fact that finding somewhere to rent in holiday hotspots like the Highlands is even harder.”

“The increase in holiday lets, particularly in rural areas, has pushed renters out in favour of holiday makers. The market is totally squeezed.”

Airbnb hits Scotland’s short-term legislation

A new short-term lets legislation came into effect in Scotland in October 2022, making it a requirement for new hosts to apply for a short-term license before accepting bookings or receiving guests.

It also allowed local councils to create control areas to manage high concentrations of short-term lets.

An Airbnb spokesperson said: “The typical Airbnb Host in Scotland shares their home for just less than four nights a month and nearly half say the extra income helps them afford rising living costs.

“Since the licensing scheme has been in place, data has shown that rental and hotel prices have increased, tourism is expected to suffer, and families have lost a vital source of flexible income.

“Airbnb has worked with governments across the world to balance the benefits of short-term rentals with local housing concerns, and we hope to work with Scotland on policies that benefit everyone.”