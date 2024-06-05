North airports work potentially worth nearly £70 million up for grabs

Firms throughout the Highlands and Islands are being urged to bid for airport maintenance contracts ranging from thousands of pounds up to more than £15 million.

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) has just unveiled its latest list of tender opportunities.

Together, the projects are potentially worth nearly £70m.

There are 31 contracts up for grabs, involving work across Hial’s network, between June and October 2024.

Smallest and biggest projects

At the lower end of the scale are mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) projects, worth less than £50,000, at Barra and Campbeltown airports.

The biggest contracts include one worth in excess of £15m for facilities management services spanning up to seven years at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports.

Another major deal – potentially worth £10m-£15m over up to seven years – covers “building and civils” airside maintenance across Hial’s whole portfolio, excluding Barra.

Publicly-owned Hial runs the airports at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats.

It has invited “all companies with the skills and experience” to apply for the contracts through its open tender process.

MEP works at Barra, Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree will be awarded via an “invitation to quote” process.

Interested businesses must:

Register as a supplier on the Public Contracts Scotland (PCS) website

Note their interest by emailing procurement@hial.co.uk

Attend an information session on MS Teams

Wait to receive notification of tender opportunities via PCS

Information to “inform and support” businesses throughout the tender process is available to “help as many companies as possible to participate”.

An online information session about the 31 contract opportunities has been organised and a video made to help businesses find out more.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

Hial head of procurement Sarah Shelley, said: “These contracts are a fantastic opportunity for businesses to work with Hial to provide day-to-day, routine and reactive maintenance services across our airports.

“We would encourage any company, small or large, to register their interest as a potential supplier, and tender for relevant contracts as they become available on the Public Contracts Scotland website.”