Armed robbery in Inverness leaves victim ‘badly shaken’

An armed robbery in which the suspect brandished a knife has left a man “badly shaken”.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm on Saturday, June 8 in the Old School Place area of Inverness.

A 41-year-old man was approached by another man, holding a knife and demanding money from him.

He was uninjured but was left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, with a slim build and aged between 20 to 30-years-old.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket with the hood pulled up. He ran off in the direction of Rosehaugh Road.

Officers are gathering CCTV footage and are appealing to the public for help.

DC Pam Dugdale said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information they have, even if they think it’s not relevant, please do pass it on.

“I would also ask motorists to check any dash cam equipment for any images which could assist the ongoing inquiry.”

If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1543 of June 8.