Several ambulances and police cars called to A82 crash south of Inverness

Multiple ambulances and police cars have descended on the A82 due to a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A82 Inverness Fort William road, between Dochgarroch and Inverness

Emergency services remain at the Lochend Bridge area, seven miles south of Inverness, after being called just after 2pm today.

According to Traffic Scotland, all lanes of the busy road are restricted.

Police attend A82 crash at Lochend Bridge

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, June 11, officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Lochend Bridge area of the A82.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”